Company suspends employee who fought with a passenger at the airport

A Texas airline agent was suspended on Friday after being caught in a viral video trading blows with a woman who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him.

The unidentified Spirit Airlines representative was seen at the beginning of the 90-second clip in front of the passenger at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

“You’ve lost your mind! Don’t ever touch me in your life!” he yells at the woman in the denim shorts. The video has been viewed 6 million times since it was posted on Thursday (11).

The agent continues to yell about her touching him and her moving towards him:

“Respect my space”, he asks.

“Get out of my sight!” the woman yells back, uttering insulting words.

As a man tries to break up the couple, the woman pushes the agent and calls him an “idiot”.

She then reaches out and slaps him across the face with her right hand.

Disgusted, the agent pushes the man who tries to block him — knocking him to the ground.

He follows her as she stands up, punching her in the head before other people emerge to defuse the situation.

“Get away from me! That bitch got her hands on me,” the agent yells as he chases after her again, warning that she “got the wrong person” to fight.

The clip ends with another man facing off against the agent, daring him to fight him.





“You saw what she did,” protests the agent, after warning the man: “I’ll fight whoever it is.”

The video was incorrectly recorded as having taken place on July 11, when it should have been on August 11, airport officials confirmed.

The reason for the fight was not clear.

Spirit Airlines confirmed on Twitter on Friday that it was “aware of this fight”.

Air industry authorities in the United States are trying to fight cases involving unruly passengers in the country’s terminals through fines and even legal charges.

Spirit Airlines did not elaborate on the legal consequences of this confusion for its employee or passenger.