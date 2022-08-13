CONMEBOL announces dates and times of the Libertadores semifinals; Look

Flamengo will play against Vélez, on 8/31 and 9/7, with the second match at Maracanã

Conmebol made official, this Friday (12), the dates and times of the games of the 2022 Libertadores semifinals. In search of the third championship, Mengão faces Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), from Buenos Aires, on August 31 and September 7th. Having qualified with the best campaign, Rubro-Negro will play their second match at home, at Maracanã. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN channels and will be at 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

Libertadores semifinal with set time: Flamengo and Vélez face each other twice at 21:30! 🔴⚫🏆 #columnadofla pic.twitter.com/07iyop3z5Y — Fla column | Flamengo (@ColunadoFla) August 12, 2022

If it reaches the final, Flamengo will face a Brazilian: Palmeiras or Athletico-PR. The first match of this semifinal will be in São Paulo and the second in Curitiba, on August 30th and September 6th, the latter with broadcast by SBT. Thus, there is a possibility that the 2022 decision will be the same as that of 2021, played between Mengão and the São Paulo team.

Earn money with Mengão wins

The big decision will be played on October 29, in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, in a single game. Mengão, therefore, is three games away from winning the “Glória Eterna” and equaling the achievements of 1981 and 2019. In the semifinals, Flamengo will be able to count on the right-back Guillermo Varela, who could not be registered in the quarterfinals due to the limit of new subscriptions. The Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar was regularized, but did not play, because he was out of rhythm.

Flamengo also dreams of counting on midfielder Oscar from the semifinals onwards. The 30-year-old midfielder would arrive on loan from China’s Shanghai Port. The Asian team, however, plays hard and makes it difficult to release some documents. Meanwhile, the athlete remains in Brazil.

While not thinking about Libertadores again, Flamengo now focuses on two games against Athletico-PR. The first will be this Sunday (14), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã, in a game for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Three days later, the teams face each other in Curitiba, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg was a 0-0 draw.