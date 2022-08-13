Consignment from Auxílio Brasil is now valid?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Although the provisional measure that allows beneficiaries of Auxilio Brasil to apply for a payroll loan has already been approved in Congress and the Senate, it is still necessary for the matter to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The forecast is that the consignment to Auxílio Brasil will pass through the sanction of the president later this month. That is, the modality cannot yet be requested by users of the social programwho have to wait a little longer to find the credit.

It is worth remembering that, although many people who are part of the aid’s payroll are eager to apply for the loan, the release has been heavily discussed and criticized by experts, beneficiaries, financial institutions and government spheres.

Why is the Auxílio Brasil consignment being criticized?

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan has been criticized mainly because the users who are part of the program’s payroll are people in situations of economic vulnerability, who need financial assistance from the government to be able to pay bills, buy food and meet other needs.

Making credit offers available to an economically fragile public may cause more needs, since the value of the loan installments will be automatically deducted from the beneficiary’s account.

Basically, a family that receives R$ 600 and takes out the loan will have to deal with a smaller Auxílio Brasil, depending on the amount that was taken. This can compromise the discharge of essential debts.

What is the consignment margin of Auxílio Brasil?

For those who receive Auxilio Brasil, the margin is 40%, 5% of which may be used to withdraw and pay amounts due for credit card expenses and 35% for personal loans.

It is worth remembering that the payroll loan is a credit granted that is automatically deducted from the payroll. Until then, it is only available to retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of National Insurance (INSS), and also to public servants.

