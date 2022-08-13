Consignment of Aid Brasil advances after Bolsonaro’s signature

Check out how the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan works and understand the situations in which it is worth requesting it.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, signed a decree published in this Friday’s edition (12) of the DOU (Diário Oficial da União). In this decree, the government regulated the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan process.

However, it is worth mentioning that, in order to start the release, a regulation of complementary rules of the Ministry of Citizenship is necessary, which has not yet been published. Thus, those who receive Auxílio Brasil and other government benefits will be able to take out a payroll loan.

About the payroll loan

Firstly, this is a type of loan where the monthly installment is deducted directly from the payroll. Thus, the government sanctioned a law that allows the discount of up to 40% of the value of the benefit for loans and financing.

In addition, those who receive the aid are also entitled to more than one discount regarding the loan or financing, the only rule is that the amount does not exceed the limit provided by law.

It is worth mentioning that, until then, the payroll loan only covered INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners, workers with a formal contract and public servants. However, with the provisional measure, the government authorized this type of loan for beneficiaries of social programs.

Therefore, the advantage of this type of loan is that, as the installments are automatically deducted from the payroll, financial institutions are sure that the beneficiaries will pay the installments. In this way, it is possible that this loan has lower interest rates and is cheaper compared to others.

Is there a minimum amount?

This may vary depending on the bank, as each financial institution establishes a minimum amount, on average R$500. The maximum amount, on the other hand, is determined by law.

Thus, those who receive Auxílio Brasil can pay installments of 40% of the benefit amount. However, it is important to highlight that the amount of aid to be considered is R$ 400, considering that the current amount, of R$ 600, is temporary. Therefore, the maximum loan amount will be the one with a maximum installment of R$ 160.

Is this loan worth it?

The Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is viable for those with some urgent need, but not for paying day-to-day bills, as the credit can have high interest rates and end up compromising the income made available by the social program.

When will banks offer the loan?

The banks are expected to offer the loan in August, given that with the sanction of the law this is already possible. However, the main banks are waiting for the regulation of conditions such as interest rates and operational issues to offer the credit.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com