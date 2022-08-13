Contest to name James Webb’s stars and planets; participate

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) has launched NameExoWorlds 2022, a competition to nominate 20 systems exoplanetary and their host stars, which will be observed by the James Space Telescope webb.

Anyone can participate: just assemble a team, choose the planetary system of your choice, and register using this form, which explains the rules and stages of the contest.

The IAU encourages professional and amateur astronomers, field enthusiasts, professors and students to come together to propose a name for one of these worlds outside the Solar System (exoplanet + orbiting star).

Artist’s rendering of an exoplanet and its sun Image: ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser

The name suggestion must be delivered in video format and in writing, with ideas linked to the cultures of the peoples of our planet. THE NameExoWorlds 2022 recognizes that Earth contains diverse cultures and peoples and wants to connect them to worlds so far away in the universe.

Use your creativity, respecting some restrictions: it is not allowed to use names of real people (dead or alive) or of existing celestial bodies (eg Pluto 2). neologisms and portmanteaus (joining parts of two or more words to form a new one) are also prohibited, as are brand names, organizations, pets, acronyms, and religious, military, or political institutions.

Proposals will undergo a two-phase selection process: the first, in national selection panels, led by the IAU National Extension Coordinators (CONs), who will choose the best proposal from each country, with two backup candidates. In the second part, international, a committee will consider the candidates proposed by the countries and decide what will be the official names of each “ExoWorld”.

The idea for the competition emerged in a speech at the press conference of the 31st General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union in busanin South Korea, in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Extension Office in Astronomy (OAO – Office for astronomy outreach) of the IAU.

“Over the past decade, the Astronomy Extension Office has struggled to build bridges between professionals, amateurs, communicators, educators and the public. It’s exciting to have a new competition NameExoWorlds underway to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the OAO“, said Debra Elmegreenpresident of the union.