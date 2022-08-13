Conversations and Edenilson’s absence mark Inter’s training after elimination in the Sudamericana | International

Inter’s training this Friday afternoon, after being eliminated on penalties by Melgar, was marked by conversations between Mano Menezes with the players, without Edenilson present, and, later, with the president Alessandro Barcellos and the executive of football William Thomas.

There is an attempt at remobilization behind the scenes at the club for Sunday’s duel, at 7 pm, against Fluminense, in Beira-Rio, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

While the press entered the fields of CT Parque Gigante, the coach spoke with nine of the 11 holders. Only Daniel and Edenilson were not present in the chat.

According to the club, shirt 8 stayed at the gym for recovery work, while the goalkeeper trained normally. In the final part of the activity, Mano met with the president and the executive director.

Those who played more than 45 minutes against Melgar performed regenerative work and light runs, while the reserves participated in an activity with the ball under the command of the assistant Sidnei Lobo.

The German striker returns for the direct duel against Fernando Diniz’s team. Only the Brasileirão remained for Inter. The main objective is a direct spot to the Libertadores group stage. The team will have 17 games to fulfill the mission. At the moment, he is in 6th place with 33 points.

Probable Inter: Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; Wanderson and German

Rodrigo Moledo (right calf injury) and Caio Vidal (left ankle sprain) are still in the medical department. Boschilia and Matheus Cadorini were announced by Coritiba.

The midfielder terminated his contract with the Gauchos before signing with the people of Paraná. The centre-forward, on the other hand, extended his contract with Inter until December 2026, before completing the loan transfer until December 2023.

The Colorado cast returns to training on Saturday afternoon at the CT of Parque Gigante. The right confrontation against Fluminense is scheduled for Sunday, at 19h, in Beira-Rio.

