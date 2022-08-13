Corinthians confirms termination with Willian and explains issue of fine and player’s future

O Corinthians made an official statement this Friday afternoon about the termination of contract of midfielder Willian, who is now free to sign with another club. the alvinegro confirmed the decision motivated by family issues and also explained the issue of fine and future of the player.

“Unfortunately they (family and William) did not adapt. Willian came to us asking for his termination and we, from Corinthians, understand that a player with that cost is a high cost, we made a very big effort, and so did he, to return to Corinthians. We are upset about not having Willian for longer, until the end of 2023, which was his initial contract, he is upset that the performance was not what we expected, he is too”, began the president Duilio Monteiro Alves in video published by the club.

“So, we understood for the better, for Willian and thinking about Corinthians, that it was better to terminate at this moment, because it is a high value and salary, and because Willian is not happy. that can yield. Corinthians is a very big, wonderful club, and we have to have happy people here. Therefore, we accept this termination and wish the world success in the continuation of his career”, he added.

Official announcement about the departure of Willian from Corinthians. pic.twitter.com/RyMi8d9ZBM — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 12, 2022

On the issue of fines and if the player is negotiating with any club, Duilio explained that there is no negotiation with any team, as anticipated for the Sports Gazette.

“Many ask if they will pay a fine, if there is a club buying Willian. There is no negotiation with clubs, it is a direct request from the athlete because he is not happy in Brazil and, consequently, at Corinthians, due to the family’s lack of adaptation. When he came from Arsenal, he came free, Corinthians did not pay any amount to the club, we made a direct agreement with the athlete, only in terms of salary and image rights”, he said about the matter”.

“So, ending the contract today, Corinthians no longer pays anything to Willian, but there will also be no compensation value for a sale, because it is not being sold, and also for having come for free. Today we say goodbye. him with sadness, but wishing him all the luck in the world”, concluded the president.

A little earlier, in an interview, Willian again stated that the reasons for his departure from Corinthians were the constant threats suffered by fansin addition to having again denied problems with coach Vítor Pereira.

Now, the alvinegra board runs against time to hire another name for the cast until the window closes, which closes next Monday. Names are kept confidential.

Check out the official statement issued by the club about the case:

This Friday (12), Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it has accepted the request of midfielder Willian for immediate termination of the contract with the club. Therefore, the bond, which was valid until the end of 2023, was terminated early.

The Club wishes you success in the continuation of your career.

