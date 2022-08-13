Corinthians face Palmeiras with three possible absences and three hanging

O Corinthians enters the field this Saturday, at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in a game against Palmeiras, valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. For the confrontation, coach Vítor Pereira has three possible absences, in addition to having three athletes hanging.

The three names out of combat have been known to Fiel for some time. Paulinho and Ruan Oliveira underwent surgical procedures and are currently in the club’s medical department. Another who is also out of Derby is Maycon. the midfielder has fractured his foot and is still not able to enter the field.

As the club no longer discloses the players listed for the games, it is not possible to say if all the other athletes will be available to Vítor Pereira.

In addition to the injured, there is also the group of those who are hanging: Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz and Giovanni have two yellow cards accumulated for the match. The latter has no confirmed presence this Saturday because he is from the U-20. If they take the third card this Saturday, the trio will not be able to face Fortaleza, at Castelão, next Sunday.

Taking into account that in the middle of the week Corinthians faces Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, it is possible that Vítor Pereira chooses to spare some players for the decision. On the positive side, there is a chance that Renato Augusto will be among the Portuguese coach’s holders after returning from injury. Check out the possible lineup for the Derby by clicking here.

See more at: Corinthians x Palmeiras, Drbi, Maycon, Paulinho, Ruan Oliveira, Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz, Giovane and Defalques.