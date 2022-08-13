Corinthians faces Palmeiras in a direct fight for the leadership of the Brazilian

This Saturday, Corinthians enters the field in a decisive game for the Brazilian Championship. Timão faces Palmeiras, at 7pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the twenty-second round of the national competition.

Dérbi has the air of decision for the alvinegro club, since the two clubs are the ones that scored the most in this Brasileirão. Corinthians is the current runner-up with 39 points, six less than Palmeiras, which occupies the top of the league table.

The team led by Vítor Pereira seeks to regain the victories after being eliminated from Libertadores, on Tuesday, after a 2-0 defeat against Flamengo. In the last round of the Brasileirão, Timão drew 1-1 with Avaí. Besides, Corinthians still haven’t beaten Palmeiras this season. So far there have been two games, with two defeats for the white-and-white club.

O My Helm sorted out all the necessary information about the Derby. Check it out below!

Escalation

Vítor Pereira should start Corinthians with the best he has available for the Derby. Timão will have the right absence of Maycon, with a fracture in the second left toe, and Paulinho, who is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Therefore, the possible lineup of the alvinegro club has: Cássio, Fagner, Balbuena, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Cantillo (Roni), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva, Yuri Alberto (Adson) and Róger Guedes.

Arbitration

The referee responsible for commanding the Derby will be Raphael Claus. In the flags, he has the help of Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa. Video refereeing (VAR) is under the care of Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral.

Streaming

The duel between Corinthians and Palmeiras has only one means of transmission on television. The classic will be broadcast by Premiere, through the pay-per-view system of the Brazilian Championship.

In addition, the My Helm follows the duel in real time, from one hour before the ball rolls – at 18:00. Corinthians fans stay up to date with everything that happens at Neo Química Arena, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users and have access to exclusive photos and videos.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 21 Aug,

Sun, 18:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

See more at: Corinthians x Palmeiras, Neo Qumica Arena and Campeonato Brasileiro.