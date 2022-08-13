“Corinthians have the same…”; Marcos Braz surprises and delivers if Michael will play at Timão

Corinthians is in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian championship with 39 points, six leaderwith whom he has a direct confrontation scheduled for next Saturday (13), at 7 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian. Timão’s board is monitoring the ball market, looking for a last card for a window that is closing.

One of the names that has been speculated this week is that of MichaelexFlamengowhich is currently in the Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. However, during participation in a live on the channel of journalist Venê Casagrande, Flamengo’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, revealed that the negotiation will not be that simple.

During the interview, the agent revealed that with the proximity of the window closing, the Helm I wouldn’t have time to go through all the procedures. Brazil did not stop there and also highlighted that before the negotiation was finalized, he would have to be heard beforehand. “I don’t believe it, but when I say it, I don’t believe it, it’s even because of the period that Corinthians has to make this hiring”.

“Corinthians have the same time as me to hire, which ends on Monday. Then, after Monday, it was all over. So, I don’t believe that in 48 hours Michael’s situation can be resolved for Corinthians, because I would have been heard before (laughs). Because I would be heard before, I would be heard before (laughs)”, highlighted.