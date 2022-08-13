Coritiba x Atlético-MG: on the day of the meeting, Galo’s titleholders train with the ball; see probable lineup | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG held another preparatory training this Friday morning, in Cidade do Galo. Day of meeting between committee, board and cast. Mission to improve performance in the Brazilian. And the duel against Coritiba, on Sunday, tends to be of maximum strength for Cuca’s team.

The coach has only one certain embezzlement – midfielder Otávio had a confirmed injury to his thigh, and is out indefinitely. It remains to be seen whether side Guilherme Arana will be able to play from the start, as he faced Palmeiras after 10 days of muscle injury.

If Arana – who trained with the ball – is vetoed from the match, the dispute between Rubens and Dodô remains. There are also doubts in the attack. However, in a fraction of training images made available by Galo, it was possible to observe the trio Ademir – Keno – Hulk working the tactical/technical part, against the “reserve” defense formed by Réver and Igor Rabello.

The likely Atletico: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana (Rubens); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

1 of 3 Hulk training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Hulk training at Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

A possibility in the lineup is also the presence of Guga (who appears in the offensive construction of the holders in the images) in Mariano’s vacancy, for “load control”. In defense, Nathan Silva and Junior Alonso should remain. Without Otávio, it’s Allan and Jair forming the midfielder duo. In this context, Nacho should continue as an option for the second half.

As well as the reinforcements Cristian Pavón, Alan Kardec and Pedrinho. The Argentine, as he was not registered in Libertadores (and Galo was eliminated), has rested since the match against Athletico-PR, and may even “steal” Ademir’s spot.

Galo still trains on Saturday, before traveling to Curitiba. The duel is at Couto Pereira, at 11 am. The alvinegro team is in seventh place, with 32 points, 13 less than the leader Palmeiras.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv