Cruzeiro: Cipriano and Gasolina are related for the game against Chapecoense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Wesley Gasolina may receive an opportunity from Pezzolano in the game against Chapecoense

Coach Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro’s team for the game against Chapecoense, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia, for the 24th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The news on the list are full-backs Marquinhos Cipriano and Wesley Gasolina, called up for the first time, in addition to the return of midfielder Willian Oliveira and forward Rafa Silva, who have recovered from injury.

With the impasse, the club from Minas approached the CBF, which requested FIFA to issue the ITC, based on the entity’s circular, which released the freezing of player ties with clubs in Ukraine because of the war with Russia.

J Wesley Gasolina was announced by Cruzeiro earlier this week. The right-back was signed from Juventus, Italy, and signed until the end of 2024.

returns

Willian Oliveira has been out since July 12, when he was substituted right at the beginning of the 3-0 defeat by Fluminense, in Mineiro, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. He suffered a dislocated right shoulder.

Rafa Silva was left out of the last four matches (Bahia, Brusque, Tombense and Londrina) due to an injury to his right thigh.

embezzlement