Cruzeiro x Chapecoense: host of the game, Brasília is a non-Minas city with more members of the celestial club | cruise

The federal capital is the city outside Minas Gerais with the most active supporters at this time. According to the club’s transparency portal, members residing in the city represent 1.57% of the total. In other words, there are about 1,000 Cruzeiro members.

Belo Horizonte, for obvious reasons, is at the top of the ranking (about 27,500). Contagem, Betim, Ribeirão das Neves, Santa Luzia and Nova Lima, cities in the Metropolitan Region of BH, appear next. Divinópolis, in the Central region of Minas, is also above Brasília.

In addition to the federal capital, São Paulo (about 800 members) and Rio de Janeiro (about 600) are the only non-Minas Gerais cities that are present in the top-15 of Cruzeiro’s members.

Aware of the impossibility of sending the match at Mineirão, Cruzeiro chose to play at Mané Garrincha due to the economic aspect, but also because it considers it important to bring the fans who live in the city closer together.