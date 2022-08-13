Damian Lewis announces career break to care for kids after ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star wife’s death – Monet

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 39 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Damian Lewis announces career break to care for kids after ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star wife’s death – Monet 0 Views

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory (1968-2021) in January 2020 photo (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory (1968-2021) in January 2020 photo (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Actor Damian Lewis has decided to stop his career and focus on raising his teenage children. The actor’s decision comes to the public just over a year after the death of the wife of the star of the series ‘Homeland’ and ‘Billions’, actress Helen McCrory (1968-2021). The resolution was revealed to the British newspaper Daily Mail by a friend of the artist.

Lewis and McCrory exchanged rings in 2007 and had Manon (age 15) and Gulliver (age 14). Victim of breast cancer, the actress is remembered for her work in the series ‘Peaky Blinders’ and as an interpreter of the character Narcissa Malfoy in the films of the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise.

Actor Damian Lewis with his two children (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Damian Lewis with his two children (Photo: Getty Images)

“He has shown himself to be amazing taking care of the kids, even alone and without any help,” said the English newspaper’s account. “He picks them up from school every day. His priority is to be with the two of them and supply Helen’s presence and he’s been doing that very well so far.”

“He doesn’t plan on putting the two of them in any kind of boarding school or anything, so he opted for this temporary break. He’s had some jobs in the States recently, so he took the kids with him, it was like a family vacation.”

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes in a scene from Homeland (Photo: Playback)

Damian Lewis and Claire Danes in a scene from Homeland (Photo: Playback)

It was Lewis who made his wife’s death public in April last year in a post on Twitter. He wrote: “I am heartbroken to announce that, after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful Helen McCrory passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of friends and family. She died as she lived. Without fear”.

Already tipped to replace actor Daniel Craig as the next interpreter of the spy James Bond, Lewis has a Golden Globe and an Emmy award trophy for his work on ‘Homeland’. He has yet to publicly comment on the account surrounding the suspension of his career.

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter (Picture: Disclosure)

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter (Picture: Disclosure)

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Pantanal’: Bruaca will ask Zefa for forgiveness and the two will sleep in the same room | come around

See what will happen in the next chapter in the video above Before that, remember …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved