





Dani Calabresa says she didn’t repress messages from Melhem so as not to ‘buy a fight with a perverted boss’ Photo: RD1

New information about the fight in court between Dani Calabresa and Marcius Melhem was released this Friday, 12, in an exclusive report by the magazine Look. According to the vehicle, the comedian gave testimony to the Civil Court of São Paulo in the process that Melhem is bringing against her for moral damages and justified why she did not repress the messages of a sexual nature that her ex-boss sent her.

“Let him sing to me. He lets me call me hot. For me it was an advantage. I’d rather keep playing with my perverted boss than picking a fight with him,” Calabresa told the judge, according to a report by the Look.

In the statement, obtained by the magazine, the former director of Globo denies having tried to kiss Calabresa more than once at a party and that he would have immobilized her to force an approach. He also claims that he didn’t keep his pants open, showing his private part. Melhem also said that at the time he stayed with Calabresa and a friend. However, he claims it was all consensual.

The former head of the comedian also tells the Justice that after the aforementioned party he tried to continue flirting with Calabresa, but gave up when he noticed that the interest was not reciprocal. “We exchanged messages, me saying she was hot, she saying when I was going to run around naked, but like, normal friends stuff”, claimed the former director of the station where they both worked together.

Dani Calabresa confirmed that Melhem and her friend stayed, but reported that the former boss’s approach to her happened in a different and disrespectful way. “Totally malicious, came humping me, grabbed me on the floor, grabbed me near the bar, grabbed me in the bathroom, grabbed me coming out of the bathroom, and I turned, turned. He kept trying to kiss me the whole time, grabbed me and disrespected me all the time!”, he said in the deposition.

“And we have witnesses and friends, people saw it, the team saw that he pressed me to a wall and I said ‘Stop, Marcius, stop! I pushed Maíra [amiga] for him, and he grabbed Maíra, and stayed with Maíra, and I went back to the dance floor, licked, disheveled, abused and drunk, excited, but thinking: ‘He has no limit, it’s over, it’s no joke, he really grabbed me!'” claimed the comedian.

Maíra, the friend mentioned by Calabrasa, was called to testify at the request of Melhem’s lawyers, and confirmed the comedian’s lines about the former director having harassed the artist and about them. [Maíra e Melhem] have stayed.

She also reported that she did not remember seeing the ex-director with Calabresa or that she felt that her friend was in a bad way when she saw her again at the end of the party. “I didn’t see her crying or shaking. She just pulled me in to be with him.” The next day, the two talked about the event, but only talked about the good things that happened.

Maira, according to Look, also confirmed to have found Melhem the following month of the party. She stated that after having told the news to Calabresa, the comedian began to open up to her, talking about the harassment and that she was sorry for “throwing her friend into their arms”. “She hadn’t seen gravity, nor had I yet, then she felt the size of gravity and then she told me everything that happened,” the woman declared.

Mellhem’s lawyers attached several exchanges of messages between the former director and the comedian to the lawsuit. One of them is about a conversation from another party, which took place in April 2017, when he claims that she would have shown nudes on her cell phone. “She showed me nudes of her, she showed me everything: she showed me pictures of her totally naked, she with friends, she alone, pictures, videos, poses, everything.”

Dani Calabresa, however, said that she was showing the content to other friends, when Melhem advanced on her and took the device from her hand to see the photos.