David does not accept Matias’s request for forgiveness in ‘Beyond Illusion | come around

“You deserved to rot in that cell. But Elisa asked me to take my share of the blame for her death. And ask you for forgiveness. Only then will she rest. So here I am”, says Matias.
Matias will ask David for forgiveness, but without regretting the mistakes in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
David will not accept his father-in-law’s apology. The magician will say that he is not really sorry for what he has done.
“You threatened me, tried to bribe me, shot to hit me! I could have died! I was wrongfully convicted and spent ten years in prison because I committed the crime of falling in love. Poor Elisa paid with her life! And you still think it’s right?”, David asks.
David does not accept forgiveness from Matias in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
In the meantime, Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will also discover that Davi is in prison and will visit her beloved. The dressmaker will be startled to see the injured magician.
“Joaquim took me by surprise as I was leaving the cinema and dragged me here. Isadora, I need you to call Dr. Artur and ask him to enter a new request for criminal review as soon as possible!”, will ask Davi, who will tell about Matias’s request for forgiveness.
Isadora suffers to see David arrested in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
Later, Violeta (Malu Galli) will be the one to visit Davi. Repentant for the way she treated her daughter’s boyfriend, the businesswoman will apologize and take an interest in the magician’s life story.
“He really is a very special boy. No wonder my two daughters fell in love with you. I really want to get to know you better, Davi, to know about your family, your past, where you studied, everything”, Violeta will say.
13 Aug
Saturday
Matias asks for forgiveness from David, who is suspicious of the former judge’s intentions. Isadora visits David in prison. Lavinia, Julinha and Constantino manage to trick Santa, who ends her relationship with Geraldo. Angrily, Heloísa reveals to Matias that he was the victim of a plot to confess his crime. Matias has a new outbreak, and Violeta tells Heloísa that she won’t be able to hospitalize her husband. Lorenzo thanks Bento for the article in defense of Onofre. Santa discovers that she was tricked by Julinha and Constantino. Iolanda prepares to leave Campos, when she sees the real Rafael Antunes. Arthur tells Davi he has news about his criminal review request.
