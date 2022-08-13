Defense of agent who killed PT says prison is ‘inhuman’

The defense of the Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho, denounced for aggravated homicide for shooting the municipal guard and PT member Marcelo Arruda on the night of July 9 in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), classifies the revocation of preventive house arrest as “inhuman and illegal”.

In a note signed by five lawyers, the defense alleges that Guaranho cannot interfere with the production of evidence and does not represent a risk to society, conditions that would justify a preventive detention.

“The prison only serves media and electoral purposes”, claim the lawyers Luciano Santoro, Cleverson Leandro Ortega, Poliana Lemes, Carlos Roberto Bento and Julia Crespi in one of the snippets of the text.

Guaranho was transferred yesterday (12) at night to the Criminal Medical Complex of Pinhais, in the metropolitan region of Curitiba, the same prison unit where those detained by Operation Lava Jato were held. According to Sesp (State Secretariat of Public Security of Paraná), the criminal police officer arrived at the prison around 2:50 am today.

Defenders also claim that there is no risk of escape, a version contested by lawyers representing the victim’s family, who took a position on the case after the conversion of preventive detention to house arrest.

Guaranho’s defense still attributes the seriousness of his health to the aggressions. Wounded after being hit by six shots, he took more than 20 kicks to the head and the assault lasted nearly six minutes.

With hospital discharge since Wednesday (10), Guaranho was being monitored with the help of an electronic anklet after the Paraná Court converted the preventive detention into house arrest, as the prison unit claimed to be unable to receive it.

However, the government of Paraná backtracked and yesterday notified the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu in a letter signed by Wagner Mesquita de Oliveira, Paraná’s state secretary of Public Security.

Prison conditions

The defense also cites a statement given by the director of the Criminal Medical Complex, who refused to receive the federal police officer, because the place does not have the necessary conditions for Guaranho. One of the lawyers was present at the scene today and said that the situation is “degrading”.

According to the lawyers’ note, the Paraná Regional Council of Medicine and the Paraná Regional Nursing Council denounced the conditions of the unit six months ago. “But the authorities did not show the same indignation or the adoption of any action to change this reality”, they affirm.

However, Sesp went back to the initial position and said that the prison has a bed in a cell for the inmate’s bed and the medical care necessary to provide adequate care. The folder also reported having the help of a physical therapist for recovery activities.

“In the last few days, 14 health professionals were received, with another 131 forecast for the coming weeks”, explains one of the excerpts of the text.

The defense alleges that Guaranho is in a common cell, without medication and food.