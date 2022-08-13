Definitive Hardware Guide to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: 38-Component Benchmarks

We tested the game running on multiple graphics settings!

Finally, Miranha’s game is available to everyone, and just before it arrived, the AMD launch drivers for this game also came. Together with the Nvidia driver released on Tuesday, we now have all the software needed to do all of our multi-hardware performance tests on this game!

We are going to do a wide range of hardware ranging from entry-level to high-end hardware, with Intel Core and AMD Ryzen representatives on processors, as well as AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce GTX/RTX graphics cards. We are going to test three resolutions (Full HD, Quad HD and 4K) using the Alto pre-set as a reference, something that we show in this article that is a great sweet spot between performance and graphics quality.

We will also test two accessory technologies: Ray Tracing, enabled on compatible hardware in High quality, and also upscaling through Nvidia DLSS whenever the hardware is compatible, and when it is not, AMD FSR kicks in. Both technologies are used in Quality mode. That is, when using DLSS or FSR, in 4K the rendering will be in Quad HD, in Quad HD it will be in 960p, and Full HD will be rendering in HD, and then enlarging to the desired final resolution. In our initial review article we showed how the image is much sharper than using TAA, but on the other hand it has some graphical bugs at the moment.

For video cards we are going to use one of the most powerful systems available for gaming, a bench equipped with Intel Core i9-12900KS. You can even check out our montage in this video here. The complete bench includes:

– Z690 Aorus Xtreme Waterforce: https://bit.ly/3JcPEs0

– Intel Core i9-12900KS: https://bit.ly/3aUaM9F

– Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 128GB CL40 5600MHz Memory Kit (4x32GB)

– Kingston Fury Renegade Memory, RGB, 32GB (4x8GB), 3200MHz, DDR4, CL16, Black – KF432C16RBAK4/32

– DistroCase 350P Mid Tower

– Thermaltake Pacific C360 radiator

– Thermaltake Pure 12 ARGB Sync fans

– Aorus P1200W Platinum

– Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC: https://bit.ly/3Bbqsjn

– Kingston Fury Renegade PCIe4 SSDs (500GB + 4TB): https://bit.ly/3oRK84J

Used Software:

– Windows 11 21H2

– AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.8.1

– Nvidia GeForce GeForce 516.94 driver

Tested boards:

Nvidia GeForces

– Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC

– Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 Phantom GS

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

– ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 12GB

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition

– Galax GeForce RTX 3060

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

– EVGA GeForce RTX 3050 XC

– Galax GeForce GTX 1660 Super EX 1-Click

– NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

– Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1060 G1 Gaming 6GB

– Galax GeForce GTX 1650 EX 1-Click OC GDDR6

– ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Mini

AMD Radeon

– Gigabyte RX 6900 XT Gaming OC

– AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

– Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Gaming OC

– AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

– PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter

– Gigabyte RX 6500 XT Eagle

For processors the logic is reversed, so we use an oversized video card for the setting used. In the case, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition, running the game at a mere 1280 x 720, and as a result producing an absurd amount of frames per second. There we were able to discover the limitations of Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors.

Tested processors:

OMG

– AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

– AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

– AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

– AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

– AMD Ryzen 5 5500

– AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

– AMD Ryzen 5 1600 AF

– AMD Ryzen 5 4500

– AMD Ryzen 3 4100

– AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Intel

– Intel Core i9-12900KS

– Intel Core i9-12900K

– Intel Core i7-12700K

– Intel Core i5-12400f

– Intel Core i5-11400F

– Intel Core i3-12100F

– Intel Core i3-10100F

4K resolution

Quad HD resolution

Full HD resolution

processors

general impressions

Today was not a good day for hardware on the red side of the force. In general, direct competitors Intel Core or Nvidia GeForce outperformed AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon components, respectively. But that doesn’t mean the guys with AMD parts are bad.

In general, most cards do well within the expected settings for each model.

The game in Full HD is viable in high quality for the people of GTX 1660 or higher, but even the owner of an RX 580, GTX 1060 6GB and even a GTX 1050 Ti can run making the necessary adjustments. and eventually switching the target from 60fps to 30fps. The GeForce RTX 2060 and RX 6600 run smoothly at 1080p, and even pack a Quad HD, especially combined with AMD FSR and Nvidia DLSS enabled.

In the field of 4K, several cards enter, with models such as the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and Radeon RX 6700 XT already taking care of this resolution if combined with upscaling technologies. As we mentioned in the review video, we recommend using DLSS and FSR not only for performance gain, but also because the result is better than using TAA, for example.

And finally, there will be a lot of hardware with the possibility of taking the game with Ray Tracing enabled. The RTX 2060 and RX 6600 are already capable of playing in 1080p at intermediate quality in the range of 60fps, and as we showed in the review article, even with a more discreet use, RT is already better than not enabling anything. Moving up to Quad HD, whoever wants RT should invest in an RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT (we believe so, we don’t have this GPU here at the moment to test), and finally 4K with this feature is viable with a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or a Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Quad-core processors have a hard time keeping the game steady above 60fps in scenes with lots of people or cars

In processors I would keep an eye on the quad-core configuration. Models with less than six cores manage to run the game well, but several of them have a relatively low 1%. It’s still at a playable level, but guys like the Ryzen 3 4100 or Core i3-10100F have the full potential to bottleneck some graphics cards in densely populated stretches, not maintaining enough performance for 60fps.

As a whole the game is accessible on PC. Entry-level hardware will be able to run at framerates in the 30fps range or moderate resolution and graphics quality, and this game scales especially well at high resolution, with many cards handling Quad HD and 4K well.