Dengue: How is it treated? Can you take more than once? Is it dangerous? Ask questions – 08/12/2022

According to PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), an estimated 500 million people in the Americas are at risk of contracting dengue. Is there any way to prevent the disease? Which Brianna Nicoletti takes these and other doubts in the fifth episode of the fourth season of Connection VivaBem.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

Fever, a lot of body ache, headache, nausea, diarrhea and skin rash — redness that may or may not be accompanied by itching. The itching usually appears between the 3rd and 5th day, but not everyone. In these cases, the doctor may indicate some antiallergic and cream with a soothing action for the skin.

It is worth noting that these are also early symptoms of the Zika virus, but they are usually milder and shorter.

Is the diagnosis time consuming?

The doctor explains that laboratory tests and/or serology tests are carried out to evaluate the antibodies. “The antibodies take at least five days to appear, so we cannot make a quick diagnosis”, she comments.

Can everyone who is bitten by the Aedes aegypti mosquito be infected with dengue?

No, not every mosquito bite Aedes aegypti is capable of infecting humans with the virus. Only females infected with the virus transmit dengue. And in order for females to become infected, they must first become infected by biting a person with the disease.

The transmission of dengue and zika virus is exclusively through the bite of the infected mosquito, it does not pass from person to person.

Is it possible to get dengue more than once?

Yes, that’s because dengue has four serotypes — in the same region, it can have more than one serotype. The person can catch the disease again if it is a different serotype.

Does hemorrhagic dengue only occur in people who have contracted dengue for the second time?

It can occur in the first infection, but is more frequent in the second episode of dengue. In most cases, dengue hemorrhagic fever changes platelets and clotting factors. The manifestations are usually gingival bleeding, nosebleeds and internal bleeding situations.

Is there any medicine that cures dengue?

No, dengue is a viral disease. Most of the time it is treated with rest and plenty of hydration.

In which cases can you consider hospitalizing the patient for dengue?

The first situation is when there are important laboratory changes, such as a drop in leukocytes (white blood cells) and platelets, with risk of bleeding. In these cases, it is understood that the patient’s condition can progress to a severe form and the most appropriate is hospitalization.

The other situation is by the symptoms. “Eventually, if the person has a headache, they start to have meningeal signs, for example, they are vomiting a lot or cannot bend their neck. We understand that there is something else going on and that they need to be hospitalized”.

What are the preventive measures?

Eliminate any source of standing water, use mosquito nets on beds, cribs, long-sleeved shirts, pants. Close windows and doors during periods with greater circulation of mosquitoes and mosquitoes. Pass and reapply the repellent on the body, in addition to using plug repellents.

In winter, is the population free from dengue?

This is myth. With the intensity of the rains, there are many infected mosquitoes in much of the country. It is necessary to be aware of possible containers with accumulation of stagnant water.

Can dengue leave sequelae?

Yes, depending on the intensity dengue has neurological manifestations.

In the case of pregnant women, dengue does not pass to the fetus like the Zika virus, but it increases the risk of miscarriage and premature birth.