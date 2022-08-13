DF company asks Anvisa for approval for two monkeypox tests

The Brazilian company CPMH Produtos Hospitalares submitted, in recent days, two tests for monkeypox (or monkeypox) for approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The orders are under technical analysis at the agency.

To date, there is no specific test for the detection of the disease in Brazil. The first, filed on July 30th and formalized on August 2nd, is of the PCR-Monkeypox type. It is manufactured by BioGerm and intended for laboratory testing.

The second product is an antigen test, manufactured by Bioscience and offers rapid testing performed by healthcare professionals. The request was filed on Tuesday (9/8).

In the case of the antigen test, specifically, it will be marketed to patients, but the performance must be conducted in pharmacies by a qualified health professional. Therefore, it is not intended for self-testing.

“To prevent the virus from circulating, we need to have diagnostic tools. Today, there are still no tests available in the Brazilian market”, explains Rander Avelar, technical manager at CPMH.

So far, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has received six requests for registration of tests for the detection of smallpox in monkeys.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) Recently, several countries have recorded cases of patients diagnosed with monkeypox, a rare disease caused by the simian smallpox virus. According to the WHO, the condition is not considered serious: the mortality rate is 1 case in 100. However, it is the first time that it has become identified on a large scale outside the African continent.Getty Images ****Photo-person-coughing-droplets.jpg The disease was first diagnosed in humans in 1970. According to the profile of currently infected patients, most of them homosexuals or men who have sex with men (MSM), specialists suspect a possible contamination through sexual contact, as well as through contact. with injuries to sick people or droplets released during breathingLucas Ninno/Getty Images Metrópoles partner advertising ****Picture-sick-person-sitting-on-sofa.jpg According to the U.S. Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can spread monkeypox through contact with contaminated bodily fluids or shared items (such as clothing and bedding).”Roos Koole/Getty Images ****Picture-monkey-reclining-on-tree.jpg Initially, monkeypox is transmitted by contact with infected monkeys or rodents, and is more common in African countries. Prior to the current outbreak, only four countries outside the continent had identified cases in history.seng chye teo/ Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-3.jpg Symptoms of the condition include fever, headache, body and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion and chills. There are also spots that appear on the entire body (mainly face, hands and feet) and evolve, forming crusts, which later fall off.Wong Yu Liang / EyeEm / Getty Images ****Photo-child-with-smallpox The incubation period for the virus ranges from seven to 21 days, but symptoms, which can be very itchy or painful, usually appear after 10 days.Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images ****Picture-person-taking-injection.jpg Because it is a disease very similar to smallpox, the vaccine against the condition also serves to prevent contamination. In severe cases, treatment includes antivirals and the use of blood plasma from immunized individuals.Natalia Gdovskaia/ Getty Images ****Ilustracao-virus-variola.jpg Despite being relatively rare and transmissible, European experts say the risk of a major outbreak is low.ROGER HARRIS/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ****Picture-child-with-smallpox-4.jpg In Europe, the cases already exceed 50. The countries with the highest number of diagnoses are Portugal (20), Spain (23) and the United Kingdom (7), according to the AFP news agency. The US also confirmed a patient with the diseasemmpile/ Getty Images 0

Currently, large laboratories use their own methodology to reach the conclusion of the diagnosis. The antigen test presented by CPMH, already used in Europe, is capable of detecting the monkeypox virus through the A29L protein, with the collection made directly from the lesion with the aid of a swab (swab).

If they are approved by Anvisa, the CPMH forecast for the initial import is 2 million units of the PCR test and 3 million units of the antigen.

The entire process to gather the necessary documentation to prove the safety and effectiveness of the products to Anvisa took about 30 days.

Monkeypox (or monkeypox) is an endemic disease on the African continent and began to spread in recent months after an outbreak in Europe and then spread to the rest of the world.

CPMH

In February of this year, CPMH Produtos Hospitalares, a company from the Federal District, was a pioneer in being the first authorized by Anvisa to sell Covid-19 self-tests in Brazil. The imported product began to be sold in pharmacies and hospital supply stores in early March.