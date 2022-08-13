Di Ferrero almost fell off a cliff during sex with Isabeli Fontana: “I almost died”

During sex in an unusual place, Di Ferrero almost falls off and is held by his wife, Isabeli Fontana

The singerDi Ferreroopened his heart about the marriage with the modelIsabeli Fontana and confessed that he went through a near-death situation when having sex in an unusual place with his wife: a cliff.

That’s right! In an interview with the program Hey, what’s up?of universe, the artist said that, during a trip to Italy, the couple decided to go on a trail and could not resist the desire that hit at the moment. The problem is that they were on a cliff and the boy almost fell when he got too excited.

“I had never been to Capri and we went on a hike. He wanted to and there was no one there. The problem is that it was a cliff, very high, I almost died. We were on top of a wall, a rala and rolls delicious and I almost went. It gave me that dizziness after coming and she held me”, revealed.

With the muse for almost 10 years, the musician also said that the two lived in a motel for a few days. In love, he says the two are the perfect balance for each other.

“We already lived in a motel for three days because we had nowhere to go. I couldn’t go to her house because of the kids, and my apartment was being renovated. We lived a very crazy life. Together we’re funny, I like her way. She doesn’t think much, and I think too much. That balance is nice.” said.

STOLE THE SCENE

Recently, Isabeli Fontana left followers bewildered. is that the wife of Di Ferreromade a splash by posting very sexy and powerful clicks on her official Instagram feed.

Owner of a slender body, the model appeared wearing a super short microdress in black. The piece has several open regions, such as the waist, hips, and especially the bust. The suit is really tiny, stopping right at the top of the thigh.