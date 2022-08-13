Di Ferrero reveals he almost died after sex with Isabeli Fontana



08/12/2022 10:21

Married to one of the world’s most famous top models, 37-year-old Di Ferrero told the And A, Beauty?a program by Universa, by Uol, presented by makeup artist Fabi Gomes, that he and Isabeli Fontana are always open to trying new things at the ‘H’ time.

The singer recalled that at the beginning of their relationship, in order to obtain privacy, they spent days inside a motel room. “We already lived in a motel for three days, because we had nowhere to go. We couldn’t go to her house because of the children, and my apartment was being renovated. We lived a crazy life,” he said.

“Together we’re funny, I like her way. She doesn’t think too much, and I think too much. That balance is nice,” he added.

The relationship, however, took a while to get started. They met during the show High hours, from TV Globo and the model who took the first step and arranged a dinner to get to know each other. “I arrived two hours late and didn’t know where to put my face. She thought I was too young, it was a horrible atmosphere. But there was a time when we said something and I touched her, it was a shock. We started to look at each other. different, we exchanged phone numbers and started going out,” he explained.

Young, single and rockstar, Di heard opinions against his relationship with Isabeli. In a society where the aesthetic standard is an issue increasingly in evidence, he opened the game like being married to a top. “I thought I would never marry her. For me, beauty is mainly about security. Isabeli has something classic about her, but what I like about her is her security,” he said.

Fontana said yes to Ferrero at an intimate beachside ceremony held in the paradise island of Maldives in 2016. The couple, who met in 2013, made their engagement official on a trip to Capri, where the artist presented his beloved with a ring, with the saying “real love” and since then, there is no shortage of sexual stories and experiences to share. “We’re very passionate, her and I together. We like and we’ve gone out of our way to make love in a lot of crazy places,” she said.

During the chat, he recalled a remarkable episode during the couple’s trip to Italy. “I had never been to Capri and we went on a hike. It felt like it and there was no one there. The problem was that it was a cliff, it was very high, I almost died. and I almost went. It gave me that dizziness after coming and she held me”, he revealed.