Di Ferrero ‘talks too much’, exposes intimacy with Isabeli Fontana and reveals bizarre event during sex

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Di Ferrero ‘talks too much’, exposes intimacy with Isabeli Fontana and reveals bizarre event during sex 2 Views

Entertainment

The singer didn’t mince words when revealing the story of how he almost died while having sex with his wife

Guilherme Corte

Per Guilherme Corte

Reproduction/Official Di Ferrero Instagram.
Reproduction/Official Di Ferrero Instagram.
Guilherme Corte

During last Friday (12), the singer Di Ferrero and your wife, Isabeli Fontana, became a topic on the web. It all happened after the artist revealed, during the program “E ai bela?”, that he almost died while having sex with the model.

The lead singer of the band NX Zero explained that the situation happened during a track that the couple was doing. Realizing that the place was empty, the two decided to have sex on the cliff, but they did not count that he would get dizzy during the act, causing him to almost die.

“I had never been to Capri and we went on a hike. He wanted to and there was no one there. The problem is that it was a cliff, very high, I almost died. We were on top of a wall, a rala and rolls delicious and I almost went. It gave me that dizziness after coming and she held me”revealed.

The singer also revealed that he spent three days in a motel with his wife and revealed the reason: “We already lived in a motel for three days because we had nowhere to go. I couldn’t go to her house because of the kids, and my apartment was being renovated. We lived a really crazy life.”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘I couldn’t help it’, says Danilo Gentili about Leo Lins’ dismissal

Comedian and presenter Danilo Gentili, 42, commented on the controversial dismissal of Leo Lins from …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved