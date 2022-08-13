Did Natura (NTCO3) make a mistake when buying Avon? Result scares market and stock melts 10% – Money Times

THE nature (NTCO3) reported another result considered bad by the marketwith shares closing down 10.36%, at R$14.28, while the Ibovespa shot up 2%.

Last Thursday night, the company reported a loss of R$ 766 million, an increase of 99.5%, worse than expected.

According to the activethe cosmetics company had poor results, however, in line with estimates.

Analysts recall that net revenue reflected an increasingly challenging scenario in the markets.

Gross margin stood at 63% (down 2.2 percentage points), impacted by higher commodity and freight prices, as well as unfavorable currency effects.

Avon, more problem than solution?

The analysts of active note that the brand’s operations nature in Latin America were the positive highlight and the Avon International was the operation most affected by the effects of the reduction in purchasing power in Europe.

Closed in 2020, for US$ 2 billion, the operation created the fourth largest beauty group in the world. However, two years later, the market still sees integration difficulties.

In Latin America, the brand saw its revenue drop 12.8%, impacted by lower volume.

In both Brazil and Hispanic America, the negative highlight was fashion & home, mainly due to the reopening of retail, which presented other options for the consumer.

At Avon Internationalnet revenue fell 25.4% in reais, mainly impacted by the conflict in Ukraineinflation in Europe and fewer representatives.

THE XP Investimentos says that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues as a challenge for the performance of Avon International and TBS.

O Itaú BBA also classified the brand as a “challenge”.

not everything was bad

In addition to the integration of Avona nature also faces problems in the economy. For the Bradesco BBIthe company reported results with ups and downs.

As a highlight, analysts point to sales 3% above forecast (albeit down 9% year-on-year) and growing on a constant currency basis (albeit very marginally) after four successive quarters of declines.

O EBITDA of R$ 694 million (annual drop of 15%) was 7% higher than estimates, driven by revenue

stronger in Latin America and a big cut in corporate headquarters expenses.

“We can describe the results as a “roller coaster”, because there are great positive highlights (with sales Natura Brazil growing 14%, Avon Brasil sales 5% higher in the beauty category and Hispanic markets growing well at constant FX), but there are also some major frustrations (with gross margin contraction, a painfully low EBITDA margin of just 3% at TBS and Avon International weak, although with limited deterioration when we exclude Ukraine and Russia)”, he highlights.

Bad macro prevents better recommendation

To the activea nature reported weak numbers already expected by the market, reflecting a challenging scenario marked by inflation high, supply chain disruptions and macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, in addition to holding company structural issues.

Despite considering that the CEO should manage to improve its organizational structure in the long term, for the next quarters, the company is still expected to face a challenging period in terms of profitability with the consistent increase in the prices of the company’s main inputs.

“Thus, due to such factors that are beyond the company’s control, we still do not see a turning point for its results”, he says.

O Bradesco highlights that the CEO’s comment that “margins will remain under pressure in the short term” is likely to cause some concern and potentially lower consensus estimates.

“While there are certainly new releases on the Avon Braziland the nature continues to perform well as a brand across Latin America, we think the results likely did not bring the comfort over estimates and the conviction of a 2H22 recovery that investors were looking for,” he says.

O BBI cut the target price of nature from R$30 to R$29, with a neutral recommendation.

O Goldman also reaffirmed its neutral recommendation, stating that although certain trends (Natura Brazil and aesop) and management’s focus on accountability and cost cutting are encouraging, “we also recognize that NTCO ​​is exposed to challenging demand and margin prospects in key markets where brand positioning and pricing power may not be strong enough to compensate for these macro headwinds.”

already the BTG Pactual recognizes the macro challenges of naturebut considers that the continuous digitization of sales representatives, cross-selling opportunities with Avon and potential synergies can give the company a boost.

The recommendation is to buy.

