Disappearance of mother and three children may have Ezra Miller involvement

A 25-year-old mother and her three children are missing. The last clue of the family’s whereabouts was the home of actor Ezra Miller, in Vermont, in the United States. According to Rolling Stone magazine, police are investigating evidence that suggests the actor may be hiding the location of the four people.

Credit: Playback/InstagramDisappearance of mother and three children may have Ezra Miller involvement

Court documents show that, at least twice, bailiffs tried to give the mother an emergency care order requested by the US Attorney’s Office. The document called for the removal of the family from the artist’s care and home.

The dispatch of the order was made out of caution for the safety of the children, as firearms, ammunition and marijuana were found on Miller’s property.

Also according to the magazine’s investigation, several police officers were at Ezra Miller’s house on the night of August 9, although the reason for the inspection was not disclosed.

The children’s mother, who posted on social media on the actor’s property daily until July this year, had her accounts deleted. The actor, however, defends himself by claiming that the family has not lived in his residence for a few months.

The children’s father, who also accuses the artist, told Rolling Stone that he has not been allowed to see his children since the mother took the children to the actor’s house in April. He also says he didn’t call the police or try to confront Miller because he “doesn’t want the kids to see anything like that”, however he sought help from social services and was unsuccessful.

The story

The children’s mother moved to Ezra Miller’s farm in April after meeting the actor in Hawaii, where he was arrested twice on charges of assault, robbery and threat.

In June, the actor was accused of assaulting and drugging a fan who, according to information, they had dated since she was twelve. The girl’s family has applied for a restraining order against him. Miller was accused of harassing another child, a non-binary person, also twelve years old and given another restraining order. The actor, who gives life to the character Flash from DC Comics, is at risk of being withdrawn from production due to the accusations.