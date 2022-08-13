Dividends from FIIs: investment needed to earn an income of BRL 5,000 per month drops by almost half in 2 years

The real estate fund market – or FIIs, as they are also known – currently offers one of the greatest opportunities for generating passive income in recent years, according to experts on the subject. And the reason is in the prices: with the current prices, the investment necessary to obtain an income of R$ 5 thousand per month investing in FIIs fell by almost half, compared to two years ago.

A survey carried out at the request of the InfoMoney by Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor, shows that the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of the theoretical portfolio of Ifix – an index that gathers the 106 most traded real estate funds on B3 – reached 11.34% in the twelve months ended in July 2022, which is almost 1% per month.

With this percentage, therefore, an investor who managed to reproduce the Ifix portfolio would need to have R$ 528 thousand invested in FIIs to obtain an income of R$ 5 thousand reais per month.

Two and a half years ago, in March 2020, the situation was different. O dividend yield At the time, Ifix reached its lowest level in the last ten years, 6.43% in 12 months. With a lower rate, the investment needed to reach an income of BRL 5,000 a month was almost double: BRL 931,000.

Check the chart below for the evolution of the investment needed to earn an income of BRL 5,000 per month with FIIs over time:

Source: Michael Viriato, strategist at Casa do Investidor

It’s not the first time the dividend yield of Ifix reaches double-digit levels. According to Viriato’s survey, the index’s rate of return reached its highest point in the last ten years in March 2016, when it was 11.85% in 12 months. This percentage required an investment of BRL 506 thousand in FIIs for the investor to obtain an income of BRL 5 thousand reais per month.

What are real estate funds and how do they work?

According to data from B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, more than 1.7 million Brazilians currently invest in real estate funds, an alternative way of investing in real estate without the need to buy one.

Roughly speaking, real estate funds raise funds in the market to acquire properties that can later be rented or sold. The income obtained in the transactions – leasing or capital gain – is distributed among the shareholders, in the proportion in which each one invested.

In general, earnings – or dividends – are deposited monthly in the shareholders’ account. Resources are exempt from Income Tax, an advantage of real estate funds.

Over the years, the FIIs market has developed and today there are niche funds: from the administration of offices to the negotiation of rural properties, through shopping malls, logistics warehouses, hospitals, bank branches and even cemeteries.

In the market, investors also have the option of “paper” FIIs, which invest in fixed income securities linked to the real estate segment. The papers are indexed to price indices and to the CDI (interbank deposit certificate) and have benefited in recent months from the rise in inflation and interest rates in the country.

Viriato points out that real estate funds are variable income investments, which means that both the value of shares and the value of dividends can vary over time and according to the operations carried out by the funds.

Ifix’s theoretical portfolio – which served as the basis for Viriato’s study – is currently composed of more than 40% of “paper” funds, a participation that requires the attention of the investor who dreams of a similar return to dividend yield indicator current.

And what caused the increase in dividend returns from FIIs?

One of the main reasons for the increase in Ifix yields from 2020 onwards was the devaluation of shares of FIIs traded on B3. O dividend yield it is exactly the result of the relationship between the total dividends distributed in a period and the price of the fund (or of the funds, in the case of Ifix).

Like other risky assets, FIIs suffered from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which imposed restrictions on movement in shopping malls and office buildings and hampered the operations of funds operating in these segments.

In Viriato’s assessment, two other factors explain the devaluation of FIIs: the increase in interest rates in the country and the increase in risk aversion in the financial market. “We are experiencing today something similar to what happened in 2015, when interest rates were very high, as well as risk aversion in the face of discussions about the impeachment of the then president Dilma Rousseff”, he explains.

The Selic, the basic interest rate for the national economy, rose from 2% in January 2021 to the current 13.75% per year. The higher the indicator, the more profitable the fixed income investments, which offer less risk than products such as FIIs, points out Henrique Castiglione, partner and commercial director at EWZ Capital.

“The rise in interest, therefore, stimulated the migration of investors from variable income to fixed income, generating a devaluation of the shares of real estate funds”, he explains.

The movement mainly affected “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate, as “paper” FIIs also benefited from the rise in the Selic rate and inflation, boosting dividends distributed in recent months.

The combination of depreciated shares of part of the market and high dividends of the other half of the segment culminated in the increase of the income of Ifix, concludes Castiglione.

Who said it was easy?

For Rodrigo Medeiros, creator of the information platform DesmistificadondoFIIs, the market today offers one of the best opportunities in the last ten years to generate income with real estate funds. However, he warns: follow the dividend yield of Ifix is ​​not easy – and not healthy from an investment strategy point of view.

“To earn 1% per month, the investor’s portfolio will need to be heavily loaded with ‘paper’ FIIs, as is the case with the theoretical portfolio of Ifix today”, he warns. “A diversified portfolio [com fundos de vários segmentos em proporções semelhantes] did not yield 6% with dividends in the first semester”, he adds.

In addition, Medeiros recalls that the dividend of the “paper” FIIs should suffer a reduction in the coming months because of the deflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in July, which came negative by 0.68%.

This does not mean that the specialist discourages the investor and makes a comparison of today with the market of eight years ago, period of the highest dividend distributions.

“In 2014 and 2015, yields were higher, but the market trend was downward. Today, the dividend is a little lower than in that period, but the trend is up”, says Medeiros, who also draws attention to the capital gain potential with FIIs that are being traded below book value.

