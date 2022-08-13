Dividends from FIIs: OUJP11, HGLG11, HCTR11 and 49 more funds pay income this Friday

This Friday’s session (12) begins with the largest dividend distribution battery scheduled for the month. Considering only the most liquid funds on the Exchange, included in Ifix, 52 portfolios deposit income to shareholders today.

Dividends range from R$0.06 to R$1.35 per share, as is the case with Ourinvest JPP (OUJP11). The fund transfer – which distributed R$ 1.47 per share last month – represents a monthly return of 1.41%.

The fund invests predominantly in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), which currently account for 92% of the portfolio’s portfolio. Of the bonds, 63% are indexed to the IPCA, which registered a deflation of 0.68% in July. The negative result should reduce the dividends of receivables FIIs in the coming months.

In the last management report, Ourinvest JPP pointed out that it has a reserve equivalent to R$ 0.48 per share, which will be distributed throughout this semester.

Another highlight of the list of real estate funds that pay dividends today is the Hectare (HCTR11). With a rate of return of 1.11% in the month, the fund distributes BRL 1.25 per share.

In July, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) was responsible for the highest rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of the month: 2.01% – well above the one registered this month, of 0.65%. This Friday (12), the fund deposits R$ 1.10 per share.

Check out which are the other 49 real estate funds that distribute income today:

ticker Background Performance OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP BRL 1.35 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield BRL 1.31 HABT11 habitat II BRL 1.30 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping BRL 1.30 DEVA11 Devant BRL 1.25 HCTR11 Hectare BRL 1.25 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.20 URPR11 Urca Prime Income BRL 1.20 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.19 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit BRL 1.10 HGLG11 CSHG Logistics BRL 1.10 MFII11 Merit Development BRL 1.10 RBRR11 RBR High Grade Yield BRL 1.10 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund BRL 1.05 SADI11 Santander Real Estate Papers BRL 1.04 REC11 REC Receivables BRL 1.02 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit BRL 1.02 BBPO11 Progressive BB II BRL 0.92 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Income BRL 0.91 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate BRL 0.85 GALG11 Guardian Logistics BRL 0.82 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income BRL 0.82 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics BRL 0.80 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate BRL 0.78 MALL11 Malls Brasil Plural BRL 0.75 GTWR11 Green Towers BRL 0.74 VILG11 Vinci Logistics BRL 0.72 XPLG11 XP Log BRL 0.72 VISC11 Vinci Shopping Centers BRL 0.71 KFOF11 Kinea FoF BRL 0.70 HSLG11 HSI Logistics BRL 0.68 BRCO11 Bresco Logística BRL 0.65 HGFF11 CSHG FoF BRL 0.65 RBRL11 RBR Logistics BRL 0.65 SARE11 Santander Income BRL 0.65 HFOF11 Hedge Top FoF II BRL 0.62 XPIN11 XP Industrial BRL 0.61 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds BRL 0.56 MGFF11 Mahogany BRL 0.55 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income BRL 0.50 JSRE11 JS Real Estate BRL 0.49 BRCR11 BC Fund BRL 0.47 RBRP11 RBR Properties BRL 0.45 XPPR11 XP Properties BRL 0.35 VINO11 Vinci Offices BRL 0.34 SPTW11 SP Downtown BRL 0.13 MXRF11 Maxi Income BRL 0.12 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF BRL 0.08 XPSF11 XP Selection BRL 0.07 KISU11 KILIMA BRL 0.07 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables BRL 0.07 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments BRL 0.06

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.

ifix today

In this Friday’s session (12), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:04 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.46%, at 2,864 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Friday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) TORD11 Tordesillas EI Others 4 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 3.7 XPIN11 XP Industrial Others 2.35 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF Titles and Val. furniture 1.93 SDIL11 Rio Bravo SDI Logistics 1.86

Biggest casualties of this Friday (12):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) FCFL11 Faria Lima Campus Others -1.19 FIIB11 Brazil’s Industrial Hybrid -1.14 HGFF11 CSHG FoF Titles and Val. furniture -0.97 MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. furniture -0.78 AIEC11 Autonomy Buildings Corporate Slabs -0.76

Source: B3

New changes to the RECT11 portfolio; MGLG11 manager waives the administration fee

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11) terminates contract with Agaxtur, but already announces new tenant

FII REC Renda Imobiliária announced, this Thursday (11), the termination of the contract with Agaxtur, a travel agency, which had occupied the fund’s property in Jardim América, in São Paulo (SP), since September 2020.

According to the portfolio, the company will pay the termination penalty provided for in the contract, which corresponds to all the remaining rents. Payment will be made in 38 monthly installments, the last one scheduled for September 2025.

In a relevant fact, the fund also communicated that it has already signed a contract for the lease of the space – of almost 2 thousand square meters – until then occupied by Agaxtur. The company itself brokered the new bond, with a term of 60 months.

With the help of the now ex-lessee, REC Renda Imobiliária will deduct from the monthly installment of the fine owed by the company the amount of rent it will receive from the new tenant.

The fund reinforces that the changes do not change the current vacancy rate of the portfolio – of 10.09% – and do not influence the next distribution of dividends.

Manager of Mogno Suno Logística (MGLG11) waives the administration fee

Suno, manager of FII Mogno Suno Logística, voluntarily decided to give up, until December 2022, the portion to which it would be entitled in the fund’s management fee.

The waiver of the appeal was confirmed in a material fact released to the market this Thursday (11). The document does not provide any justification for the decision.

According to the portfolio, the fund’s current management fee is 1% per year on the value of the net worth, which today is just over R$56 million.

In the last 12 months, Mogno Suno Logística presents a rate of return with dividends of 14.47%. This Friday (12), the portfolio deposits BRL 0.50 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.19%.

Giro Imobiliário: vacancy in the logistics sector in São Paulo has a slight increase in July

The vacancy rate of the high-end logistics market in São Paulo suffered a slight increase of 0.32 percentage point between June and July, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield. According to the real estate consultancy, the indicator closed last month with an index of 12.43%.

Also according to the study, the segment recorded 73,600 square meters of net absorption in July – the balance of occupied and returned space – reaching 622,300 square meters since January 2022.

The study also points out that Barueri was the main highlight of last month, with net absorption of 61,300 square meters.

In the accumulated result for the year, the State has already received almost 943 thousand square meters of new logistics projects.

In the capital of São Paulo, the asking price in the logistics sector increased 2.09% in relation to the previous period, closing the month at R$ 21.77 per square meter.

