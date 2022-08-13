Dividends from FIIs: OUJP11, HGLG11, HCTR11 and 49 more funds pay income this Friday

This Friday’s session (12) begins with the largest dividend distribution battery scheduled for the month. Considering only the most liquid funds on the Exchange, included in Ifix, 52 portfolios deposit income to shareholders today.
Dividends range from R$0.06 to R$1.35 per share, as is the case with Ourinvest JPP (OUJP11). The fund transfer – which distributed R$ 1.47 per share last month – represents a monthly return of 1.41%.
The fund invests predominantly in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), which currently account for 92% of the portfolio’s portfolio. Of the bonds, 63% are indexed to the IPCA, which registered a deflation of 0.68% in July. The negative result should reduce the dividends of receivables FIIs in the coming months.
In the last management report, Ourinvest JPP pointed out that it has a reserve equivalent to R$ 0.48 per share, which will be distributed throughout this semester.
Another highlight of the list of real estate funds that pay dividends today is the Hectare (HCTR11). With a rate of return of 1.11% in the month, the fund distributes BRL 1.25 per share.
In July, CSHG Logística (HGLG11) was responsible for the highest rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of the month: 2.01% – well above the one registered this month, of 0.65%. This Friday (12), the fund deposits R$ 1.10 per share.
|ticker
|Background
|Performance
|OUJP11
|Ourinvest JPP
|BRL 1.35
|NCHB11
|NCH High Yield
|BRL 1.31
|HABT11
|habitat II
|BRL 1.30
|HGBS11
|Hedge Brasil Shopping
|BRL 1.30
|DEVA11
|Devant
|BRL 1.25
|HCTR11
|Hectare
|BRL 1.25
|HGCR11
|CSHG Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.20
|URPR11
|Urca Prime Income
|BRL 1.20
|PLCR11
|Plural Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 1.19
|BTCR11
|BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit
|BRL 1.10
|HGLG11
|CSHG Logistics
|BRL 1.10
|MFII11
|Merit Development
|BRL 1.10
|RBRR11
|RBR High Grade Yield
|BRL 1.10
|FEXC11
|BTG Pactual CRI Fund
|BRL 1.05
|SADI11
|Santander Real Estate Papers
|BRL 1.04
|REC11
|REC Receivables
|BRL 1.02
|XPCI11
|XP Real Estate Credit
|BRL 1.02
|BBPO11
|Progressive BB II
|BRL 0.92
|KNRI11
|Kinea Real Estate Income
|BRL 0.91
|TRXF11
|TRX Real Estate
|BRL 0.85
|GALG11
|Guardian Logistics
|BRL 0.82
|HGRU11
|CSHG Urban Income
|BRL 0.82
|BLMG11
|Bluemacaw Logistics
|BRL 0.80
|HGRE11
|CSHG Real Estate
|BRL 0.78
|MALL11
|Malls Brasil Plural
|BRL 0.75
|GTWR11
|Green Towers
|BRL 0.74
|VILG11
|Vinci Logistics
|BRL 0.72
|XPLG11
|XP Log
|BRL 0.72
|VISC11
|Vinci Shopping Centers
|BRL 0.71
|KFOF11
|Kinea FoF
|BRL 0.70
|HSLG11
|HSI Logistics
|BRL 0.68
|BRCO11
|Bresco Logística
|BRL 0.65
|HGFF11
|CSHG FoF
|BRL 0.65
|RBRL11
|RBR Logistics
|BRL 0.65
|SARE11
|Santander Income
|BRL 0.65
|HFOF11
|Hedge Top FoF II
|BRL 0.62
|XPIN11
|XP Industrial
|BRL 0.61
|BCFF11
|BTG Pactual Fund of Funds
|BRL 0.56
|MGFF11
|Mahogany
|BRL 0.55
|RECT11
|REC Real Estate Income
|BRL 0.50
|JSRE11
|JS Real Estate
|BRL 0.49
|BRCR11
|BC Fund
|BRL 0.47
|RBRP11
|RBR Properties
|BRL 0.45
|XPPR11
|XP Properties
|BRL 0.35
|VINO11
|Vinci Offices
|BRL 0.34
|SPTW11
|SP Downtown
|BRL 0.13
|MXRF11
|Maxi Income
|BRL 0.12
|BLMR11
|Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF
|BRL 0.08
|XPSF11
|XP Selection
|BRL 0.07
|KISU11
|KILIMA
|BRL 0.07
|VSLH11
|Versailles Real Estate Receivables
|BRL 0.07
|VIFI11
|Vinci Financial Instruments
|BRL 0.06
Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for the funds.
ifix today
In this Friday’s session (12), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:04 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.46%, at 2,864 points. Check out today’s highlights:
Biggest highs this Friday (12):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|TORD11
|Tordesillas EI
|Others
|4
|VINO11
|Vinci Offices
|Corporate Slabs
|3.7
|XPIN11
|XP Industrial
|Others
|2.35
|BLMR11
|Bluemacaw Renda+ FOF
|Titles and Val. furniture
|1.93
|SDIL11
|Rio Bravo SDI
|Logistics
|1.86
Biggest casualties of this Friday (12):
|ticker
|Name
|Sector
|Variation (%)
|FCFL11
|Faria Lima Campus
|Others
|-1.19
|FIIB11
|Brazil’s Industrial
|Hybrid
|-1.14
|HGFF11
|CSHG FoF
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-0.97
|MORE11
|More Real Estate
|Titles and Val. furniture
|-0.78
|AIEC11
|Autonomy Buildings
|Corporate Slabs
|-0.76
Source: B3
New changes to the RECT11 portfolio; MGLG11 manager waives the administration fee
Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:
REC Renda Imobiliária (RECT11) terminates contract with Agaxtur, but already announces new tenant
FII REC Renda Imobiliária announced, this Thursday (11), the termination of the contract with Agaxtur, a travel agency, which had occupied the fund’s property in Jardim América, in São Paulo (SP), since September 2020.
According to the portfolio, the company will pay the termination penalty provided for in the contract, which corresponds to all the remaining rents. Payment will be made in 38 monthly installments, the last one scheduled for September 2025.
In a relevant fact, the fund also communicated that it has already signed a contract for the lease of the space – of almost 2 thousand square meters – until then occupied by Agaxtur. The company itself brokered the new bond, with a term of 60 months.
With the help of the now ex-lessee, REC Renda Imobiliária will deduct from the monthly installment of the fine owed by the company the amount of rent it will receive from the new tenant.
The fund reinforces that the changes do not change the current vacancy rate of the portfolio – of 10.09% – and do not influence the next distribution of dividends.
Manager of Mogno Suno Logística (MGLG11) waives the administration fee
Suno, manager of FII Mogno Suno Logística, voluntarily decided to give up, until December 2022, the portion to which it would be entitled in the fund’s management fee.
The waiver of the appeal was confirmed in a material fact released to the market this Thursday (11). The document does not provide any justification for the decision.
According to the portfolio, the fund’s current management fee is 1% per year on the value of the net worth, which today is just over R$56 million.
In the last 12 months, Mogno Suno Logística presents a rate of return with dividends of 14.47%. This Friday (12), the portfolio deposits BRL 0.50 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.19%.
Giro Imobiliário: vacancy in the logistics sector in São Paulo has a slight increase in July
The vacancy rate of the high-end logistics market in São Paulo suffered a slight increase of 0.32 percentage point between June and July, according to a report by Cushman & Wakefield. According to the real estate consultancy, the indicator closed last month with an index of 12.43%.
Also according to the study, the segment recorded 73,600 square meters of net absorption in July – the balance of occupied and returned space – reaching 622,300 square meters since January 2022.
The study also points out that Barueri was the main highlight of last month, with net absorption of 61,300 square meters.
In the accumulated result for the year, the State has already received almost 943 thousand square meters of new logistics projects.
In the capital of São Paulo, the asking price in the logistics sector increased 2.09% in relation to the previous period, closing the month at R$ 21.77 per square meter.