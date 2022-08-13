Documents released by the court indicate that Trump may have committed offenses punishable by up to 20 years in prison; understand | World

Donald Trump could face legal action for taking official White House documents considered classified to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president of United States was not charged with any crime.

According to an inventory released by the court, Trump had secret and top-secret documents in his house. The search warrant authorized FBI agents to seize materials from Trump’s residence to investigate crimes related to the Espionage Act, which prohibits unauthorized retention of national security information that could harm the United States or help an adversary.

FBI retrieves 20 boxes of documents from Trump’s home with information on Macron and pardon

FBI agents searching Mar-a-Lago found 11 sets of classified documents, several of which were marked top secret, according to information released by the Florida Federal Court on Friday.

The warrant and the list of seized items were made public after Trump said he was not opposed to their release.

The agents were looking for documents related to nuclear weapons, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

On Friday, Trump said on his social network Truth Social that the “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax”, without explaining anything.

What laws may Trump have violated?

The court order allowed prosecutors to seize evidence that would demonstrate the violation of three laws.

These three laws describe what you can do with written federal government records, whether confidential or not. The laws are as follows:

Law 793 on National Defense Documents: Prevents unauthorized possession of national defense information (it doesn’t even matter if the document is not classified). It is punishable by up to 10 years in prison . This rule was initially passed under the Espionage Act of 1917, which predates the system of classifying classified documents (such as “secret” or “top secret”).

. This rule was initially passed under the Espionage Act of 1917, which predates the system of classifying classified documents (such as “secret” or “top secret”). Laws 2071 and 1519 on Official Documents: Make it illegal to conceal or destroy official US documents. One of them has a penalty of up to 3 years, and the second, up to 20 years in prison. . None of these laws require the information in question to be confidential.

To obtain the warrant, prosecutors had to convince a judge that they had probable cause to believe the laws may have been violated.

Does it make a difference whether the documents were confidential or not?

The law forbids intentionally taking confidential documents to an unauthorized location, but that specific passage was not cited in the search warrant. In other words, it does not matter whether the documents were confidential or not.

In 2018, Trump himself amended the law to increase the maximum prison sentence for individuals convicted of misusing confidential information: the most severe sentence increased from one to five years.

The president has the power to remove secrecy from documents, which raises the possibility that Trump did so before taking the papers to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump said on his social network, Truth Social, that he has taken away the secrecy of everything.