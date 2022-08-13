Dollar closes down 1.63%, quoted at R$ 5.074; Stock market rises 2.78%

The commercial dollar closed with a drop of 1.63% in this Friday’s session, quoted at R$ 5.074, with traders mirroring the currency’s weakness against emerging currencies and correlated to commodities in a scenario of hopes of less monetary tightening in the US.

On Friday’s FX winners list were riskier currencies, with higher rates pegged and further hit by the tougher outlook for US monetary policy.

The recovery in this class of currencies came on the heels of a change in the outlook for U.S. rates, after milder-than-expected inflation data there offered hope that the U.S. Fed will not be as aggressive. in raising borrowing costs as previously feared.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa operates higher

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose in today’s session. The stock exchange closed the session with a rise of 2.78%, 112,764.26 spots. The result was supported by a battery of corporate results and by the rise of Petrobras (PETR4) among the most traded shares.

B3 accumulated a rise of 5.91% in the week. The monthly variation was 9.31%.

During this Friday’s session, the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Hapvida (HAP3) and Via Varejo (VIIA3) were among the highest of the day.

*With Reuters