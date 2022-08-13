Dollar closes down and has a loss for the week | Economy

The dollar closed down this Friday (12), with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy steps.

The US currency retreated 1.64%, sold at R$5.0725. See more quotes. This is the lowest closing level since June 15 this year (R$ 5.0265).

On Thursday, the dollar rose 1.42% to R$5.1572. With the result of this Friday, retreated 1.83% in the week and accumulates fall of 1.97% in the month. In the year, it has a devaluation of 9.01% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

Markets focused on medium-term inflation expectations and the interest rate trajectory in the United States.

U.S. inflation data this week came in below expectations, boosting riskier assets like equities and weakening the dollar as markets interpreted this as an indication that the Fed could be less aggressive in interest rate hikes.

Here, the IBGE earlier released consolidated labor market data in the 2nd quarter, which showed that the unemployment rate fell in 22 of the 27 federation units, compared to the last 3 months of the year.

On Tuesday, the institute showed that the IPCA came in negative by 0.68% in July, due to fuel price cuts, and the Central Bank reiterated the market’s expectation of a probable end of the cycle of high interest rates.

The scenario of high interest rates, still high unemployment, concerns about the trajectory of public debt and the risk of a global recession have hindered a more consistent recovery of the Brazilian economy.

Even with the indication that the worst is over for inflation, the BC last week raised the Selic rate by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.75% – the highest level in 6 years. And the perspective is that interest rates will remain at a high level for a long time.