Donatela discovers the identity of the man who kidnapped her son when he was a baby and is shaken by betrayal: “it was given to Cilene”

In A Favorita, Donatela will discover that Halley (Cauã Reymond) is her son who was kidnapped in the past and will burst into tears. On the other hand, the protagonist will not believe that Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) – who until then thought he was her friend – was responsible for taking the boy away.

In the next chapters, Donatela will find the letter written by Cilene (Elizângela) containing all the information and she will be incredulous. “It’s Matheus… it’s Halley, my son. He is alive”, she will say as she starts to read. But then she will have the information that Silveirinha, her former butler, was to blame for kidnapping the baby: “I can’t believe it! It was Silveirinha”, she will say.

Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will be with his beloved to support her. “It was Silveirinha who kidnapped her and gave it to Cilene. I can’t take it, Zé, it’s too much for me”, says Claudia Raia’s character, who will be embraced by the journalist: “Calm down, Donatela, sit here”, he will say.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.