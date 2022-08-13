Done deal! Lisca asks and Santos pays R$8 million in Argentine midfielder

Santos tries to score a sequence of victories to scare away the bad phase and get classification for the next edition of Libertadores da América. For that you need reinforcements. And this Friday, Santos, at Lisca’s request, signed Argentine midfielder Gabriel Carabajal.

As had already been highlighted in the São Paulo press, Santos will buy the Argentine midfielder’s economic rights30 years old, who plays for Argentinos Juniors, one of the most traditional clubs in the country.

The value of the deal is around 1.6 million dollars (R$8 million). Carabajal’s contract with Santos will be for four years.. The Argentine midfielder is expected to arrive in Brazil in the coming days, where he will be introduced and integrated into Lisca’s squad.

Carabajal numbers

Formed in the base categories of Talleres, also from Argentina, Carabajal spent his entire career in his native country. With the exception of 2015, when he played in Peru, he goes to his first professional experience outside the country. With the Argentinos Juniors shirt, he played 69 matches, with eight goals and eight assists.