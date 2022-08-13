Douradense infected with “monkey smallpox” traveled to Paraguay recently

Abhishek Pratap 1 min ago News Comments Off on Douradense infected with “monkey smallpox” traveled to Paraguay recently 0 Views

A 27-year-old from Dourada tested positive for Monkeypox, known as “monkey pox”. He has recent travel history to Paraguay.


The patient sought care on the 6th, with a positive result on the 12th of August. His contacts have been monitored since August 8 and no one else has been found to have symptoms.


The information is that the young man is progressing well and will be isolated until the complete remission of the disease.


Camapuã case


As reported by Dourados News, Saúde ruled out a death from “monkey pox. The 31-year-old man died on August 6th with suspicion of being infected with the virus. He was admitted to the Campo Grande Regional Hospital on the 1st.


Genetic materials were collected and sent to a laboratory at a federal university in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where the test was ‘not detectable’.


What is ‘Monkeypox’?


The ‘Monkeypox virus’, although known to cause ‘monkeypox’, is a virus that infects rodents in Africa, and monkeys are likely accidental hosts, just like humans.


Until May 2022, all outbreaks of ‘Monkeypox’ were restricted to the African continent, however, the disease has spread around the world and currently has community transmission in several countries besides Brazil.






Leave your comment

Read too

Man has cell phone stolen while walking in park

GOLDEN

Man has cell phone stolen while walking in park

With mornings still freezing, maximum could reach 36ºC in the next few days

GOLDEN

With mornings still freezing, maximum could reach 36ºC in the next few days

Body of elderly robbery victim still missing

ITAQUIRAÍ

Body of elderly robbery victim still missing

This Saturday's Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 27 million

LOTTERY

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena pays a prize of R$ 27 million

Dourados will have six vaccination points this Saturday

IMMUNIZATION

Dourados will have six vaccination points this Saturday

FOOTBALL

Saturday has São Paulo derby and three games for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão

INTERPOL

Wanted for murder at border party arrested in Portugal

DEATH IN THE PANDEMIC

Barroso sends accusation of Covid victims against Bolsonaro to the PGR

IVINHEMA

Man arrested with drug valued at more than R$6,000

GENERAL

Judge sends to police prison who killed PT

Most Read

HEAD TRAUMA

Stepmother of a 7-year-old girl who died when she was admitted to the UPA is arrested in Dourados

GOLDEN

Stepmother of dead child in UPA is sent to Depac cell

GOLDEN

Accused of kidnapping his ex and exchanging gunfire with the police is released and taken to the police station

INVESTIGATION

Stepmother took 3 hours to take the girl to the UPA and there is no record of activation at Samu

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

The incredible treasures found in a Spanish ship sunk 350 years ago in the Bahamas | World

It is almost midnight on January 4, 1656, and the deck of the Spanish galleon …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved