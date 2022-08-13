Douradense infected with “monkey smallpox” traveled to Paraguay recently

A 27-year-old from Dourada tested positive for Monkeypox, known as “monkey pox”. He has recent travel history to Paraguay.





The patient sought care on the 6th, with a positive result on the 12th of August. His contacts have been monitored since August 8 and no one else has been found to have symptoms.





The information is that the young man is progressing well and will be isolated until the complete remission of the disease.





Camapuã case





As reported by Dourados News, Saúde ruled out a death from “monkey pox. The 31-year-old man died on August 6th with suspicion of being infected with the virus. He was admitted to the Campo Grande Regional Hospital on the 1st.





Genetic materials were collected and sent to a laboratory at a federal university in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where the test was ‘not detectable’.





What is ‘Monkeypox’?





The ‘Monkeypox virus’, although known to cause ‘monkeypox’, is a virus that infects rodents in Africa, and monkeys are likely accidental hosts, just like humans.





Until May 2022, all outbreaks of ‘Monkeypox’ were restricted to the African continent, however, the disease has spread around the world and currently has community transmission in several countries besides Brazil.















