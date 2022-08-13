Drauzio Varella reveals that Jô Soares chose to spend his last moments at home and watching movies

2 hours ago

Entertainment

The doctor was moved to remember his friend during a ceremony in honor

Drauzio Varella reveals that Jô Soares decided to live his last moments at home
This past Friday (13), the presenter’s family and friends Jo Soares were present for a ceremony in honor of the communicator, who died on the 5th (Friday), at the age of 84. The case stopped Brazil and moved most of the famous.

In a speech, the doctor Drauzio Varella revealed a curious fact about the last moments in Jô’s life, according to him, the friend would have decided to spend your last days at home and die watching moviesespecially your favorite genre: noir classics.

The information is from Folha de S. Paulowho stated that the oncologist even made more comments about the presenter: “It’s hard to talk about the genius having lived with him”, he expressed. Besides him, Soares’ ex-wife, Flavia Pedra Soareswas also present and repeated one of the phrases he liked the most: “Dying is easy, hard is comedy”.

The ceremony took place in Higienópolis, in São Paulo, and was attended by numerous celebrities, friends and former co-workers such as Claudia Raiawho has already lived a romance with him, the presenters Adriane Galisteu and Marília Gabrielathe actress Monica Martelli and others.

