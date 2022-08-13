During tutoring rehearsal, cat steals the show and rocks ‘singing’ opera; VIDEO

In 2015, a curious and funny case happened with the young singer Maura Navarrete Bojalil. During the rehearsal of an opera song, her cat Max, of the Persian breed, invaded the scene and ‘sang’ as well as she. And remembering the legendary moment, Maura shared the video on her social networks last Wednesday, 10.

Maura singing. (Photo: Instagram/@maura.music)

Maura was born in Mexico City, Mexico, and as a teenager moved to the United States. As a singer, she has always liked different styles of music, but her favorites are classical and choral. But it seems that in the family it’s not just Maura who loves music. Your Persian cat too!

Max crashes Maura’s rehearsal. (Photo: Instagram/@maura.music)

In the video, Maura is singing opera and when she pauses, the feline enters the scene. Showing that she didn’t like the intrusion very much, the young woman gently pushes Max to the side, so she can resume her singing. And when she opens her mouth to sing, the cat starts vocalizing loud and clear. It seems that the ‘stage’ has been taken over by the cat, the real star.

Maura is amazed at the cat’s performance. (Photo: Instagram/@maura.music)

The impressed Mexican woman lets the song finish so that Max can complete her performance. Throughout the performance, Maura couldn’t help but laugh at the cat’s unexpected attitude.

Then after 25 seconds of presentation, the cat leaves the scene and so does Maura. For after the cat’s performance, no song could match Max’s vocalization.

Maura holding Max. (Photo: Instagram/@maura.music)

And this behavior has an explanation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), cats are often vocal in communicating with humans.

Some of the most common reasons cats meow include greeting people, asking for food, and getting attention. In Max’s case, I think it was attention-getting.

The solo went viral and reached more than 4 million views, 1 million reactions and thousands of comments full of praise for the kitten.

“He’s so talented. It actually sounds good and in rhythm and weirdly in and out of tune,” commented one.

“How dare you try to take the soil from him!” joked another.

“I don’t know what you’re auditioning for, but you two got the part,” declared a third.

And what did you think of the cat’s performance? I thought he shone more than the owner, right?

