Eletrobras (ELET3 ELET6): investment in Furnas impacts and profit drops 45%, to R$ 1.401 billion

Correction: Contrary to what was previously reported, Eletrobras is no longer a state-owned company. The information has been corrected.

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) had a net profit of R$ 1.401 billion in the second quarter of the year, down 45% compared to the same period in 2021. In the year to June, the company’s profit fell by 1% to BRL 4.117 billion.

According to the company, the result was negatively impacted by the provision for losses on investments in the amount of R$ 890 million, mainly due to the capital contribution made by Furnas to SPE Santo Antônio Energia. In the quarter, the recording of R$ 694 million in Provision for Doubtful Accounts (PCLD) related to the delinquency of the distributor Amazonas Energia was also important.

Net operating revenue reached R$8.856 billion in the period, 19.1% higher than in the same period last year, influenced by the better performance in bilateral contracts and by the annual adjustment of transmission revenues whose asset base was expanded in the 2021 cycle /2022 for the reprofiling of the Existing Basic System Network (RBSE).

From January to June, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 4.861 billion, up 6% compared to the same period in the previous year. Considering the first six months of 2022, adjusted Ebitda increased 5% to R$9.791 billion. The adjusted Ebitda margin for the period reached 55%, down 7.08 percentage points (pp) on an annual basis.

At the end of the quarter, Eletrobras’ recurring net debt was R$15.142 billion, 11% lower than in the same period of the previous year. Leverage, as measured by the net debt to adjusted LTM Ebitda ratio, reached 0.7x in the quarter, down 24% year-on-year.

Eletrobras’ investments in the quarter totaled R$ 2.548 billion, growth of 159% on an annual basis of comparison. In the semester, investments advanced 103%, to R$ 3.050 billion.

