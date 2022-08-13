Eliana breaks the silence on negotiations with Globo, clarifies rumors and makes it clear: “Evolve always”

Eliana became one of the most prestigious presenters of Brazilian television, the communicator has given a show in charge of her program on Brazilian Television System (SBT). in the company of Silvio Santosthe blonde consolidated herself with one of the main names in the house and took Sundays to another level.

However, rumors of negotiations with the Globe and the rumors got even stronger after the departure of Fátima Bernardes of “Date”. Everything indicates that the carioca broadcaster intends to put the mother of Arthur as an attraction of the format. After the news, Eliana broke the silence and clarified the gossip.

“I feel very happy at the current moment of my career, but I am also restless to always evolve”, she told Metrópoles. With the speeches, Eliana may have suggested that the work meetings took place, but both parties have not yet managed to hammer out the results and negotiations.

according to portal OnScreenO SBT has not made great efforts to maintain Eliana in the staff and the company is already looking for someone to replace her on Sundays. It is worth mentioning that theEliana’s Program” is one of the network’s most popular entertainments.