Eliana speaks about rumors of going to Globo – Zoeira

After rumors that Eliana would be trading with Rede Globo to take over the mornings of the station in 2023, the presenter spoke, this Friday (12), denying the information.

As announced in the program The Afternoon Is Yoursfrom Rede TV, Eliana would have met with Globo’s management and expressed interest in changing companies, however, putting some demands.

Read more

no formal invitation

Sought by the TV Pop website, however, the team of the SBT contractor denied that the presenter is in negotiation with Globo, without even a formal invitation by the broadcaster.

Recently, rumors took shape after the blonde declared that she could invest in new career challenges. “I feel very happy at the current moment of my career, but I am also restless to always evolve”, she said.