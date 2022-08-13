Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Anne Heche’s Death: ‘It’s a Sad Day’ | Pop & Art

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche had a three-year relationship between 1997 and 2000. In 1999, the actress announced her desire to marry Ellen, but the romance ended the following year.
“This is a sad day. Sending all my love to Anne’s children, family and friends,” Ellen wrote in a short Instagram post.
Ellen DeGeneres mourns the death of Anne Heche – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
After breaking up with Ellen, Anne had two children.
In 2001, Heche married cameraman Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon, with whom she had her first child, Homer Heche Laffoon, born in 2002.
In 2009, Heche gave birth to Atlas Heche Tupper, from her relationship with James Tupper. The couple spent 11 years together, separating in 2018.
The actress returned to work just 8 days after the birth of her daughter, to shoot episodes of the series “Hung”.
Ellen Degeneres and Anne Heche are photographed during the premiere of ‘Sphere’ at Mann’s Village Theater in Westwood, California in February 1998.
