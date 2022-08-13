Elmano says that the tower system used by RC did not solve the security problem: “it is insufficient”

The candidate for the Government of Ceará, Elmano Freitas (EN), rebutted the criticisms made by Roberto Claudio (PDT) to the former governor Camilo Santana (EN) regarding the fight against criminal factions in Ceará. Elmano reacted by saying that RC, while mayor of Fortaleza (2012-2020), installed security towers promising to solve the problem and did not solve it.

“I am very sorry when you outsource the responsibility, because he was mayor of the Capital, he built towers around the city saying that he was going to solve the security problem in Fortaleza, we know that he did not”, he said during an interview with political gamethis Friday the 12th.

Elmano says that the policy for adopting the towers is insufficient. “Because I am saying that for me the central element now is for us to strengthen the Civil Police, intelligence, integrate efforts, the towers can help, now we have to understand that crime is mobilized”.

He says that as you place a tower in one area, the criminal moves to another. “That’s what happens. So she doesn’t. She helps, but she doesn’t solve. And I am very convinced that the strongest thing I want to do as a novelty at this moment is an intense policy that the youth of Ceará have”.

The PT candidate says he wants to be the governor of the most intense policy of support for youth. “We have these areas where one organization and the other often want to meet and have conflict, we have to enter this area with a new policing that is a police command of prevention and community support, of policing close to the community in these areas,” he says.

This new policing, which he called Copac, would be a new command of the Military Police with the objective of detecting which are the hot zones where there is a greater risk of conflict between criminal organizations. “And there we will place a police command that gets closer to the community and there we will have culture policy, youth policy, sports policy for these areas we call a territory of peace and tranquility for that community”, proposes.

Watch the full interview:

