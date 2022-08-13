Everything you need to know about the Sandman protagonist

There are a few rules that, as a perpetual, Dream cannot break, one of them being falling in love with a mortal. But that didn’t stop him from having a child. Son of Dream and calliope, Orpheus is known for one of the best-known legends in Greek mythology.

In it, the bride of Orpheus, Eurydice, tragically dies from the bite of a snake. Orpheus then asks his father to bring her back. Dream, in turn, refuses the help. But, Death and Undoing send him to the hades. Then comes the famous scene in which Orpheus accepts the bargain of going out with his beloved, but only if he is able to go all the way without looking back.

At the end of the trail, Orpheus checks to see if Eurydice is still after him. It is then that the man loses his beloved. Alone and isolated, Orpheus ended up getting in the way of a worshiper of Dionysus. His refusal to participate in their ritual ended in a conflict that left him with only his head.

Immortal, Orpheus was fated to be just a talking head ever since. The character crosses his father’s life a few times after that, being used as a bargaining chip by Johanna Constantine in 1789. Afterwards, Morpheus gave him eternal rest.