Everything you need to know about the Sandman protagonist

Discover everything about the King of Dreams
morpheus, sandman, Daydream, king of dream. Created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenbergthe perpetual Dream has had all kinds of names and, among different faces and personalities, some characteristics of the character have remained intact.
For you to know what you can expect from him in the future of the series Netflix, sandmanwe present here everything you need to know about the character. Check out!
Origin
Dreamor morpheus, came to life the moment the first form of life dreamed. as one of perpetual sevendream is the anthropomorphization of a concept, therefore, it does not have a defined genus, species or ethnicity. destined to manage the To dream until the end of time, Dream and his brothers are children of the Timeand Night and his mother.
The story of Sonho is ancient and, therefore, its existence is linked to all kinds of legends and mythology. Among many is that of Cain and abel. Dream offered a place in the Dreaming to Abel, humanity’s first murder victim. In his afterlife, he became a storyteller, living in the House of Secrets. When Abel began to feel lonely, Dream brought Cain to live with his brother in the House of Mysteries.
Over the centuries, Sonho has built his kingdom, creating dreams and nightmares and bringing allies to command at his side. This is the case of Lucienthe Dreaming Librarian.
the dream
The Dreaming can be pointed out as one of the most powerful dimensions in the entire world. DC Universe in the comics. Not just for being the place where imagination is the limit, but for having an outlet for any reality. Dream does not have access only to “head” of all dreamers, but can also travel between realities.
Fortunately, or unfortunately, it’s not always that simple. As is said by Sonho when he travels to the Hell, “there are protocols to be followed”. But reaching the gates of Hell is not for everyone.
Morpheus’ tools
Even being the anthropomorphization of a concept, Dream’s powers are not infinite. This means the character can be weakened or killed. Throughout the comics, we discover that Morpheus found methods to focus and maintain control of your powers.
For that, he created three tools that became essential for the “day to day” of the Dreaming King. They being: (1) the sand pocket, which allows Dream to put people to sleep; (two) a ruby that can turn dreams into reality and (3) one helmet forged from the bones of a defeated enemy that offers you protection.
These objects are made from the essence of Dream, so they are part of it. However, they serve as a “make rules” for their own functions. These tools are essential for the beginning of the saga of sandmanas Endless’s imprisonment only isolated him, while the lack of his possessions left him weakened.
Your son Orpheus
There are a few rules that, as a perpetual, Dream cannot break, one of them being falling in love with a mortal. But that didn’t stop him from having a child. Son of Dream and calliope, Orpheus is known for one of the best-known legends in Greek mythology.
In it, the bride of Orpheus, Eurydice, tragically dies from the bite of a snake. Orpheus then asks his father to bring her back. Dream, in turn, refuses the help. But, Death and Undoing send him to the hades. Then comes the famous scene in which Orpheus accepts the bargain of going out with his beloved, but only if he is able to go all the way without looking back.
At the end of the trail, Orpheus checks to see if Eurydice is still after him. It is then that the man loses his beloved. Alone and isolated, Orpheus ended up getting in the way of a worshiper of Dionysus. His refusal to participate in their ritual ended in a conflict that left him with only his head.
Immortal, Orpheus was fated to be just a talking head ever since. The character crosses his father’s life a few times after that, being used as a bargaining chip by Johanna Constantine in 1789. Afterwards, Morpheus gave him eternal rest.
Who is Nothing?
Anything is one of the great mysteries of the first season of sandman. The woman imprisoned in Hell represents one of Morpheus’ saddest stories. ten thousand years before their meeting in the land of LuciferNada was the queen of a tribe called First People.
She fell in love with Dream, or rather, Kai’ckul, as he was called by the people of Nada. The woman decided to contact Morpheus, and using magic to enter the Dreaming, Nada confessed her love. The problem was that this meeting was doomed to fail.
The relationship between a perpetual and a mortal is not only forbidden, but dangerous. Kai’ckul, however, insisted on their romance. However, this relationship caused the destruction of the tribe of Nada. The woman then decides to take his own life. Enraged by the abandonment, Morpheus condemns her to Hell. Later, Death convinces her brother to forgive Nada and she is reincarnated as a new person.
The Sandman’s Death
Dream broke many rules in 75 editions in sandman. However, an unforgivable one was the death of Orpheus, his son. Shedding familiar blood put not only Dream, but his entire kingdom and friends at the mercy of Furies. It was then that, in order to save everything that was important to him, Morpheus decided to destroy himself with the help of Death.
But, Dream is not something or someone to be killed or destroyed. It’s a concept. and how would you say V in v for Vendetta, “ideas don’t die”. With Morpheus gone, a new entity was created to take his place, Daniel Hall.
It is worth noting that this has not happened before, when Roderick Burgess imprisoned him, because he hadn’t been killed, he was just “unavailable”. That’s why the Dream was in pieces, because the place couldn’t be “disengage” of Morpheus and create another sovereign, as his master was still alive, waiting for an opportunity to flee.
Daniel Hall, Morpheus’ replacement
Morpheus’ successor, Daniel Hall, is no stranger to anyone who has followed the first season of the series. Netflix. This is because he is the child conceived in the Dream, son of lyta and Hector Hall.
Even though Daniel isn’t a copy of Endless, he’s still Morpheus. This new version of Sonho has the memories, knowledge and powers of its predecessor. The difference is their white robes and personality. For Dream, death is like the regeneration of a Time Lord in Doctor Whoonly the face changes, for the essence remains the same.
powers and abilities
In short, Dream has dominion over dreams, Nightmares and even, insomnia. Therefore, its abilities are not infinite, causing the entity to be contained or weakened. But depending on the moment in Morpheus’ story, the character can be quite a challenge.
He can conjure dreams and create illusions, travel between dimensions what if teleport. He is also a shapeshifter, managing to change its appearance and size. It can also heal itself, it’s a magic user, create light at your leisureBesides having superhuman strength and reflexes.
adaptations
Tom Sturridge was not the first to impersonate Morpheus. In addition to Ernest Kingsley Junior bring the character to life momentarily in the episode 4 from the Netflix series, A Hope in Hell, James McAvoy already voiced the character in audio book launched in 2021.
There is still one more performance that deserves to be mentioned. In 2017, a short film of a little over half an hour was released. In him, Evan Henderson and Nicholas Brown adapted the story 24 hoursin which he brings the consequences of the misuse of Morpheus’ ruby.
In addition to having good special effects and a beautiful animated sequence, the short gives us a glimpse of what it would be like if the series followed the original look of the perpetual.