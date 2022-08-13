EXCLUSIVE: CDC Admits It Provided False Information About Oversight of COVID-19 Vaccines | Zachary Stieber | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) | USA

Per Zachary Stieber

OCDisease Control and Prevention (CDC) from the USA is admitting that it provided false information about the oversight of the COVID-19 vaccine, including incorrectly saying that it performed a certain type of analysis more than a year before actually doing so.

The false information was transmitted in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for enforcement results and after the CDC stated that COVID-19 vaccines are being monitored “by the most intense security monitoring efforts in the history of USA”.

“CDC has reviewed several FOIA requests, and as a result of its review, CDC is issuing corrections to the following information,” a CDC spokeswoman told The Epoch Times via email.

No CDC officials knowingly provided false information and none of the false responses were given to avoid FOIA reporting requirements, the spokeswoman said.

Carditis

The Epoch Times in July sent a FOIA, or a request for non-public information, to the CDC for all reports of a team which was formed to study post-vaccination heart inflammation by analyzing reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System(VAERS), a system administered by the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration.

Not only did the CDC say that the team did not perform abstractions or reports until October 2021, but that “an association between myocarditis and COVID-19 mRNA vaccination was not known at the time.”

That statement was false.

Clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines did not detect myocarditis or pericarditis, two types of inflammation of the heart. But in April 2021, the US military was warning about post-vaccination cardiac inflammation, and in June 2021, the CDC was publicly acknowledging a connection.

the CDC previously corrected the false statement, but it did not say whether its teams had already analyzed the VAERS reports.

“In reference to the myocarditis abstraction from the VAERS reports – this process began in May 2021 and continues to this day,” the CDC spokeswoman said in an email.

The CDC has not yet released the results of the analyses.

data mining

the CDC Prometheus in January 2021 that would perform a specific type of data mining analysis on VAERS reports called Proportional Reporting Rate (PRR). But when Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit organization, asked for the results, the CDC said that “no PRR has been conducted by the CDC” and that data mining “is beyond the scope of the agency”.

Requested clarification, Dr. John Su, who leads the CDC’s VAERS team, told the Epoch Times in an email that the CDC began conducting PRRs in February 2021, “and continues to do so to date.”

The CDC is now saying that both the original answer and Su’s statement were false.

The agency did not begin conducting PRRs until March 25, 2022, the CDC spokeswoman said. The agency stopped performing them on July 31, 2022.

The spokeswoman said she “misinterpreted” both the Children’s Health Defense and The Epoch Times.

Children’s Health Defense had requested the PRRs that the CDC had performed from February 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The Epoch Times asked if the response to the request was correct.

The spokeswoman said the CDC thought “data mining” referred only to Empirical Bayesian (EB) data mining, a different type of analysis that the Food and Drug Administration promised to perform on VAERS data.

“The notion that the CDC didn’t realize we were asking about PRRs but just data mining in general is simply not believable as our FOIA request specifically mentioned PRRs and their response also mentioned that they didn’t do PRRs. They didn’t say ‘data mining in general,'” Josh Guetzkow, a senior professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who works with Child Health Advocacy, told The Epoch Times via email.

“There is also no credible reason for them to wait until March 31, 2022 to calculate PRRs, unless it is in response to our initial FOIA filed in December 2021, which was rejected on March 31, 2022 – the same day as that they say started their calculations. This means that the CDC was not looking at VAERS for early warning safety signs for more than a year after the vaccination campaign began – which still counts as a significant failure,” he added.

The CDC has also not released the results of the PRRs. “PRR results were generally consistent with EB data mining, revealing no additional unexpected safety signals. Given that it is a more robust data mining technique, the CDC will continue to rely on EB data mining at this time,” the agency spokeswoman said.

The FDA told The Epoch Times that it performed EB data mining, but the agency declined to share the results.

Join our Telegram channel

Also watch: