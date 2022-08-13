EXCLUSIVE: IRB prepares capital increase with share at R$1

The IRB is expected to announce a capital increase next Monday after falling out of compliance with the regulator’s minimum capital requirements, sources familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal.

The capitalization will be between R$ 1 billion and R$ 1.5 billion; and the share price will be set close to R$1, with a discount of around 50%.

The paper closed today at R$ 2.30, up 0.43%.

“The IRB screen price today is totally wrong,” said a source. “If you go out with a discount of only about 30%, there will be no demand.”

In the calculations of this source, the share should be in a range between R$ 0.90 and R$ 1.20.

The market was already taking the operation for granted, after the IRB reported a loss of BRL 273 million in May alone.

But there is concern that the IRB will come out with a trade that is undersized or at the wrong price.

For two quarters, the IRB has been reporting a ‘tightening’ in “adjusted equity sufficiency”, which went from 143% in September 2021 to 106% in December 2021 and 105% in March 2022.

When the percentage is below 100% – which would have happened now – the company is ‘non-compliant’, and as it is a PL, it needs to either call capital or ‘make a profit’.

The reinsurer’s result was severely affected by two ‘crop failures’ in a row, which impacted the company at a time when it was still ‘cleaning up the house’ after having the results questioned by the manager Squadra and removed its top level, in 2020.

The company’s technical provision coverage was also close to the threshold required by the regulator in March. Next Monday, the IRB publishes the results of the second quarter.

In recent weeks, the IRB has been studying other options in the market involving debt issuances or the entry of a new investor in the business. But it should opt for the capital increase, according to the sources.

In 2020, the IRB already ran the risk of being disqualified, but it made a capital increase of R$ 2.3 billion to prevent this from happening. That year, the operation was already carried out with the commitment of the main shareholders: Itaú (11.5%) and Bradesco (15.7%).

For the market, the banks must once again support the operation, to guarantee the continuity of the company. One source speculates on the possibility that they will increase the stake and eventually take the IRB private.

The IRB currently has 267 thousand individuals as shareholders.

Ana Paula Ragazzi