EXCLUSIVE: Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG, for Libertadores, is the 2nd largest audience in ESPN history – Futebol, Mídia

Weverton defended Rubens’ charge to help put Palmeiras in the semifinals of the tournament – Cesar Greco / Agência Palmeiras

the match between palm trees and Atlético-MGearning a spot in the semifinals of Liberatorsrepresented the second largest audience in the history of ESPN in Brazil. The game was behind only Palmeiras x Guildin 2019, also for the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

ESPN, which has been on the air for more than 25 years, surpassed the previous week’s rates and reached almost 2.2 million people with the game broadcast last Wednesday (10). The numbers are from Kantar Ibope. As a result, the Disney Group broadcaster was the leader in pay TV throughout the day, surpassing the second place by 200%.

The match between Palmeiras and Atlético-MG had a dramatic air, despite having ended 0-0. The home team held the tie, even with two players sent off: midfielder Danilo, still in the first half, and midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, in the second stage. Almost at the end of the game, striker Eduardo Vargas, from Atlético-MG, also received the red card.

On penalties, Palmeiras, current two-time champion of Libertadores, won the victory by 6 to 5. The team will now face Athletico Paranaense in the semifinal. The other duel will be between Flamengo and Velezfrom Argentina. SBT will broadcast the two matches between Brazilians, while ESPN will show the matches between Brazilians and Argentines..

post game

In addition to the good audience with the transmission of the classification of Palmeiras on penalties, the program Pass Lineaired shortly after the game, reached the highest ratings in its history.

The traditional debate program was 168% above the second place on pay TV among all audiences. The latest edition of SportsCenterESPN’s news program, was also the most-watched attraction on pay TV during its runtime.