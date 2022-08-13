Extratropical cyclone kills almost 600 penguins on the coast of SC | Santa Catarina

The passage of the extratropical cyclone in Santa Catarina caused the death of 596 penguins on the coast of the State since Tuesday (9). The information is from the Santos Basin Beach Monitoring Project (PMP-BS), an agency that specializes in veterinary care for marine animals.

According to the marine biologist and coordinator of the PMP-BS in Santa Catarina and Paraná, André Barreto, the appearance of animals on beaches is greater during the occurrence of the cyclone because the strong winds from the ocean towards the land carry them. Usually the ones that appear the most are those who are debilitated or have advanced decomposition.

From Tuesday to Friday (12), 622 marine animals were found along the beach, with only 24 surviving. In addition to penguins, seagulls, frigates and turtles were also affected species. Most were found on the island of Santa Catarina.

André Barreto comments that the penguin has more difficulty escaping from strong waves because, unlike other birds, it cannot fly. By breathing out of the water, he ends up drowning with the raging sea.

According to the Agricultural Research and Rural Extension Company of Santa Catarina (Epagri), an agency that monitors weather conditions in the state, the cyclone caused wind gusts of more than 100 km/h in some regions of Santa Catarina on Wednesday (11).

Frequent presence on the coast of Santa Catarina in winter, the Magellanic Penguin (Spheniscus magellanicus) comes to the Brazilian coast in search of food. The bird is usually seen between June and September.

These penguins live in flocks and have wings that have adapted to provide propulsion through the water. When young, they have a more grayish coloration of feathers. When older, they gain their characteristic plumage, with shades of black and white.

This species comes from Patagonia, in southern Argentina, in search of food. These animals can reach speeds of 25 km/h while swimming.

Guidelines when encountering a weakened marine animal:

If you find a weakened or dead mammal, bird or sea turtle on the beach, call the Santos Basin Beach Monitoring Project (PMP-BS) 0800 642 3341;

keep your distance and help isolate the area;

avoid contact of wild animals with pets, as they can transmit disease to each other. Dogs can also attack;

Avoid taking pictures with the use of flash, or providing food or forcing the animal into the water.

