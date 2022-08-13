Faction members arrested in Ceará moved BRL 10 million and ‘laundered’ money with forró bands

Members of a criminal faction of São Paulo origin, targets of the Operation White Mirror 2launched by the Federal Police (Federal Police) this Friday (12), moved more than R$ 10 million in Ceará and laundered money with the purchase of properties and vehicles and with investment in electricity companies and forró bands.

Federal police officers served 6 temporary arrest warrants and 9 search and seizure warrants. The main targets of the police offensive were the brothers Odemir Francisco dos Santos, ‘Branco’, and Gustavo dos Santos, who were already in the Ceará Penitentiary System since they were arrested in the first phase of the Operation, in November last year, in reason for arrest warrants.

The brothers took a luxury life in Ceará, since at least August 2021. And they were discovered thanks to the meeting between Odemir – appointed as a leader of the faction – with Davi Salviano da Silva, the ‘Véi Davi’, in a hotel on Avenida Beira-Mar, in Fortaleza. Davi was convicted by the Federal Court in Ceará for being one of the leaders in the theft of R$ 164 million from the Central Bank in Fortaleza, in August 2005, and returned to prison in October of last year.

“A meeting between this leader and a person convicted of stealing from the Central Bank turned on the Federal Police’s red light. What they were doing in Ceará was certainly not just tourism. There was something illicit, it could be drugs. But we identified that it is money laundering, a serious crime”, points out the head of the Regional Office for Combating Organized Crime, federal delegate Alan Robson Alexandrino.

The deepening of the investigations showed that the brothers Odemir and Gustavo, with the help of ‘oranges‘ and other people, moved at least R$ 10 million in Ceará, in about 4 months. They left São Paulo in search of ‘laundering’ money with criminal origins and to have a luxurious life.

Check the amounts invested:

R$ 3.6 million in a property in Eusébio, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza (RMF), kidnapped by court decision this Friday (12);

R$ 1.4 million in a property in the Sapiranga neighborhood, in Fortaleza, kidnapped by a court decision this Friday (12);

R$ 2 million in vehicles, also hijacked by court decision this Friday (12);

R$ 3 million with electricity companies and forró bands.

Alan Robson Alexandrino federal delegate Notes, papers, show a focus in the area of ​​electricity, whether in participation in public lighting bids, or in buying stores for an electrical equipment company. On the other hand, they tried to enter the entertainment business, hiring a band, managing singers, to try to enter an illicit resource and take legal money, which comes from concerts, tickets.”

Asked which bands were hired, delegate Alan Robson stated that he cannot say the names or the number, but “there were several”. The investigated took the opportunity to take photographs and make videos, with famous artists, to show off on social networks. “The participation of these bands will be determined”, punctuates the researcher.

Subtitle: A 5.56 caliber rifle and a 9 mm pistol were seized during the searches. Photograph: disclosure/PF

Investigated public servants

The other four targets of the Operation’s arrest warrants are two public servants, a businessman in the vehicle resale business and a driver, suspected of participating in the criminal money laundering scheme. The PF did not disclose the names of those investigated or the area of ​​activity.

Among them, two suspects were arrested until 12 pm this Friday (12) and two were on the run, one in Ceará and the other in Portugal. The PF informed that it will trigger the interpol (International Police) to locate the investigated in foreign lands.

Federal police officers participated in the Operation, which also carried out 9 search and seizure warrants, in Fortaleza, Eusébio, Aquiraz and Santa Quitéria, in Ceará, in addition to São Paulo (SP) and Maceió (AL).

In the other states, two suspects of acting as ‘oranges’ of the criminal organization were heard. According to delegate Alan Robson Alexandrino, the resident of São Paulo is a person who lives in a humble place, but who had a bank account used by criminals; while the resident of Alagoas even chartered an air taxi, with his name, in addition to signing several documents, in favor of the investigated.

During the search, the Federal Police seized a 5.56 caliber rifle and a 9 mm pistol, in addition to media and documents that will be analyzed following the investigation.

The investigated may respond, in the Inquiry, for the crimes of money laundering, criminal organization and drug trafficking. If added together, the sentences amount to 40 years in prison.

