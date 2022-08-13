Famous actor suffers from serious illness, loses leg movement

The well-known actor Ashton Kutcher, famous in Brazil for appearing in several films broadcast by Globo, revealed a serious situation.

He stated that an autoimmune disorder left him unable to move his legs, as well as losing sight and hearing. The artist commented that after discovering inflammation in the blood vessels, it took him about 1 year to get back to normal, in a real tragedy.

See what the actor said. “Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis that, like, knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance off,” Ashton Kutcher said on the Celebrity Proof of Everything show. “You don’t really appreciate what you have until it’s gone,” the actor explained.

“Until you say, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to walk. I’m lucky to be alive,” he continued. The boy also commented that he is 100% recovered and that after all that, he doesn’t let anything stop him.

Famous actor suffers from illness

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You get to surf on top of your problems instead of living under them,” she said.

The Two and a Half Men actor is married to artist Mila Kunis and, side by side, they are parents to two little ones, Wyatt and Dimitri Kutcher.