Father of former BBB Amanda Gontijo dies in a traffic accident in GO

The father of former BBB Amanda Gontijo, Antônio Soares, died in a traffic accident in Goiás this morning. The news was released on the model’s own Instagram, who participated in the 2014 edition of the reality show.

“Today I woke up with very sad news. The sky gained another little star. I still can’t believe that my sovereign ‘papis’ is gone!”, she wrote.

Amanda also said that her father “got rid of death” at various times, such as when he caught covid-19 during the pandemic. “He was intubated and had two respiratory arrests, but this time God or I don’t know fate took him from us, in a drastic way, but in a way that I always imagined it would be, in an accident and working, two things he loved: driving, being on the road and working!” he wrote.

“Rest in peace dad, I love you! I’ll miss you fighting me.”

In stories, the former BBB detailed that her father was arriving in Goiânia when the accident occurred. “I woke up with my mother calling me, I took my shower, I cried, I hated life. I received some messages from people asking me how he was, if he was okay, that is, something that took on a very large proportion there in my city because my father was always a very sweet guy, very proactive, attentive, everyone liked him very much”, she said.

“My brother is in Goiânia, but he was in another car. It seems that one truck was overtaking the other and then it hit him, it took him off the shoulder and he died.”

Amanda is in São Paulo and said she should go to meet her family in Divinópolis (MG), where they still live today.

On Instagram, several fans and friends paid tribute to the model. “Friend, my feelings. May God comfort your heart in this difficult time!”, wrote the dancer Erika Schneider. “For sure he is well with God”, commented the also ex-BBB Marcelo Zagonel.

Amanda Gontijo participated in Big Brother Brazil in 2014 and ended up being the seventh eliminated from the edition.