Father of former BBB Amanda Gontijo dies in a traffic accident in Goiás | Goiás

The father of former BBB Amanda Gontijo died in a traffic accident near Goiânia this Saturday (13). She said that Antônio Soares was working. In a post on social media, she announced the death and posted a message of affection to her father.
“Today I woke up with very sad news, the sky gained another little star. I still can’t believe that my sovereign Papis is gone!”, he wrote.
She said her father had already survived difficult times, having been intubated with Covid-19 and suffering two respiratory arrests.
“This time God or whatever fate took him away from us, in a drastic way, but in a way I always imagined it would be, in an accident and working, two things he loved, driving, being on the road and working.” , added the former BBB.
Former BBB Amanda Gontijo and her father, Antônio Soares — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The former BBB said she was informed by her family that a truck tried to overtake another and ended up throwing the car her father was in to the side of the road and he ended up crashing. Amanda’s brother Bruno Gontijo was in another car and saw the accident. He is in Goiânia and must arrange the process of releasing the body and transporting it to Divinópolis (MG), where the family lives.
“I woke up to my mom calling me, took my shower, cried, hated life and decided to share [a notícia] because I got messages asking how he was. My father was always very sweet, very proactive, considerate, everyone liked him very much,” he said.
Amanda is in São Paulo accompanying her husband, plastic surgeon Danilo Monteiro, in a procedure.
In the publication made on the social network, friends mourned Antônio’s death and wished Amanda strength. “It gave your heart comfort, my friend, strength,” said one person.
Former BBB Amanda Gontijo and her father Antônio Soares, who died in an accident — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Amanda Gontijo, participant of BBB 14 — Photo: Reproduction/g1 Centro Oeste MG