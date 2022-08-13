Fátima Bernardes closes a millionaire contract after the Meeting; see the value

Reproduction / Instagram Fátima Bernardes stars in new cosmetics brand campaign

Fátima Bernardes is still on the rise in the advertising market, even though she is no longer the presenter of a daily program on Globo – which made her even more coveted by brands. Outside the Meeting, she recently signed a million-dollar contract with O Boticário to star in the brand’s new campaign to combat ageism.

The campaign video is now available on social media and should also be broadcast on television. The column found out with sources in the advertising market that the new presenter of The Voice Brasil received a hefty R$ 1.5 million for advertising.

Fátima Bernardes’ table is one of the most expensive in the art world. To give you an idea, when she was a poster girl and spokesperson for Seara, her last contract earned her the trifle of R$3 million.

By transmitting credibility and guaranteeing commercial return to advertisers, the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes has always had a high volume of merchandising and fixed sponsors. And the presenter earned money from campaigns that were not linked to her old show on Globo.

In the Boticário campaign, Fátima summarizes her professional career, emphasizes that she is 59 years old and that this “detail” has never stopped her from looking for new things and staying active in all fields of her life. As an example, she cites the end of her marriage to William Bonner and the decision to leave the Meeting.

“Time Doesn’t Stop. Is it? Ah, for many people it does. How many careers are ended? How many stories are interrupted? From one moment to the next it’s like we get too old. Too old to create, to change, to venture I stopped listening to the clock a long time ago. I got married, had three children, got divorced, started a new relationship, changed the bench of the biggest news program in the country for a morning show. And now, at 59, I decided to change my Do you know why? Because time doesn’t stop me. I’m Fátima Bernardes, I’m 59 years old, and time doesn’t stop me. Don’t let it stop you either”, says the presenter in the video.

In addition to her, other celebrities were cast to talk about ageism in individual videos. Singer Pitty, actress Cacau Protasio and journalist Maria Cândida give their testimonies about the challenges of staying active and relevant over the years.

Watch the video of Fátima Bernardes: